Suzuki Celerio Special Edition At 2024 BIMS – Dual Tone Theme Inside Out

Dual-tone exteriors and interiors, yellow door handles and white wheel covers present Celerio in the most adorable format

Custom edition Suzuki models displayed at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 are attracting heavy footfall. One of these is a special edition of Celerio hatchback, based on the 2nd-gen model sold in Thailand. In India, Celerio has been upgraded to the 3rd-gen version.

Suzuki Celerio Special Edition – Key Features

While the 3rd-gen Celerio has acquired a muscular, SUV-like profile, the 2nd-gen model comes across as a lot more playful and elegant. The curvy body panelling and rounded edges present a welcoming demeanour. Complementing 2nd-gen Celerio’s charming profile is the custom dual-tone colour shade of blue and white.

While the lower section gets the blue shade, the bonnet, pillars, roof, ORVMs and tailgate are done in white. Front bumper, side skirting and rear bumper also have the white shade. Even the wheel covers are done in white to obtain an exciting contrast with the tyres.

To perk up things even more, the door handles and boot handle get a light-yellow shade. Another key highlight is a large luggage rack on the roof. If this were a taxi, it would be the most noticeable one on the roads. The inspiration may have been derived from taxis in Thailand, many of which have a dual-tone shade.

On the sides, this special edition of Celerio has ‘Indy 2017’ and ‘Suzuki Indy Make A Difference’ stickering. There’s a Suzuki showroom in Bangkok named Suzuki Indy and this special edition Celerio could be their creation.

While the exterior colour theme is truly unique, there are no changes to the hardware. The Celerio special edition showcased at BIMS 2024 has all the features of the 2nd-gen model. There are no changes to the grille, lighting setup, etc.

Suzuki Celerio Special Edition – Interiors

Exterior colour scheme extends to the inside, where the hatch gets white and blue seats with black piping. In addition, blue accents have been used on the AC vents, centre console and gearbox. Most other features are the same as seen with the standard Celerio model sold in Thailand.

Only exception seems to be a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The standard Celerio model in Thailand is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. Other features include a hybrid instrument cluster, seat slide and recline function and tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

Suzuki Celerio – Performance

In Thailand, the 2-gen Celerio is equipped with a 998cc, K10B petrol engine. It delivers 68 PS and 90 Nm. In India, the 3rd-gen Maruti Celerio utilizes the K10C, 998cc engine. It churns out 66.62 PS and 89 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and Auto Gear Shift. Celerio in India also has the CNG option. When running on the greener fuel, output drops to 56.70 PS and 82.1 Nm. CNG Celerio is offered with only manual transmission. Fuel efficiency is 26.68 km/L for manual variants and 26 km/L for AGS. Celerio CNG offers the best mileage of 34.43 km/kg.