Suzuki Swift Classic 69 Edition Debuts At BIMS 2024 – Fully Analogue, No Digital

While being based on the current-gen model, Swift Classic 69 Edition gets custom exteriors and interiors for the 60s retro feel

At the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, Suzuki has showcased a range of exciting models. One of these is the Swift Classic 69 Edition that gets a retro-styled, racing inspired design. Swift Classic 69 was showcased at BIMS 2020 as well. However, it had entirely different skin, colours and features.

Swift Classic 69 Edition – Key features

Among the features that are an instant draw include the light green exteriors. It is complemented with an exciting contrast created by blacked-out elements. The black finish can be seen on the grille, bumper, fog lamp housings, side moulding, pillars, ORVMs, roof, diffuser and rear bumper.

The hatch gets thick body cladding in black. Shape of the headlamps is the same as that of the current-gen model. But it gets halogen bulbs and traditional chrome reflectors. The Suzuki logo also gets the chrome finish.

Most striking feature is the dual racing stripes on the bonnet with the number 69. The racing stripes can be seen on the tailgate as well. On the sides, the black decals get the ’69 Classic’ badging.

Instead of alloy wheels, Swift Classic 69 Edition gets conventional steel wheels. It complements the overall retro profile of the hatch. At the rear, the dual polygonal faux exhausts make a powerful impact. Design of the tail lamps is the same as that of the current model sold in Thailand.

Swift Classic 69 Edition – Fully analogue interiors

While screens have gained popularity, interiors of Swift Classic 69 Edition exude confidence with their analogue dials and physical buttons. Everything is self-explanatory and there are no digital distractions. Interiors have a dual-tone colour theme, comprising ivory white and beige shades.

The dashboard and doors get light green accents, the same colour as that of the exterior. Leatherette upholstery comes in classic quilted pattern for a luxurious look and feel. Beige leatherette garnish on the doors further enhances the overall visual experience for users.

Swift Classic 69 Edition – Performance, specs

Based on the current model sold in Thailand and other Asian markets, Swift Classic 69 Edition won’t get any performance boost. The standard Thai-spec Suzuki Swift is equipped with a K12M engine that delivers 83 PS of max power and 108 Nm of peak torque. Rated fuel efficiency is 23 km/L. Swift utilizes the Heartect platform that is lightweight, yet rigid. It helps enhance performance, all while ensuring optimal fuel efficiency.

Swift 4th-gen launch soon

Across international markets and India, Suzuki will be launching the all-new 4th-gen Swift this year. It gets refreshed exteriors and interiors, along with functional updates. There’s a new 9-inch touchscreen and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Performance and fuel efficiency will see an improvement with a new Z-Series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine. In its new-gen format, Maruti Suzuki Swift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 and Tata Tiago.