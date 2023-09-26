Most Affordable Turbo Petrol Cars To Buy Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) price point, these are the most affordable turbo petrol cars on sale in India

Indian automotive market has livened up for the festive season. There are new car launches and updates along with multiple offers and discounts on select models. However, turbo petrol engines are getting more and more popular in recent times. If you’re buying a new car in the festive season, these are the most affordable turbo petrol cars on sale.

Most Affordable Turbo Petrol Cars

Turbo petrol vehicles usually strike the right balance between performance and efficiency (not counting knocking). These offer far richer driving experiences with a noticeable boost in performance over NA petrol setups. However, turbo petrol engines can get expensive as they are more complicated in terms of hardware than NA petrol setups. Regardless, here are the most affordable ones on sale.

1. Mahindra XUV300 – Rs. 7.99 Lakh (ex-sh) Onwards

Base W2 trim has a 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol engine with 109 bhp and 200 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT. 5 star crash safety and rear disc brake are the primary highlights of this base W2 trim. Because it is a larger vehicle shrunk to sub 4m size, it has slightly weird proportions and smallest boot space in segment. A facelift is incoming that will increase the price too. W4 1.2 MT and W6 1.2 MT can be had under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) as well.

2. Tata Nexon – Rs. 8.1 Lakh (ex-sh) Onwards

Recently updated Tata Nexon packs a 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol engine with base Smart trim. Recently introduced 5-speed manual gearbox, 118 bhp and 170 Nm are notable elements. 5 star crash safety, standard 6 airbags, looks and design, 209 mm ground clearance along with popularity are some of Nexon facelift’s key strengths. Apart from Smart, Smart Plus, Smart Plus (S) and Pure 1.2 MT variants fall under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) too.

3. Nissan Magnite – Rs. 8.25 Lakh (ex-sh) Onwards

The 3-cyl 1.0L turbo petrol on Nissan Magnite starts from XL trim, which is one above base XE. This engine churns out 99 bhp and 160 Nm, mated to a 5-speed MT. Key strengths of Magnite include design, 4 star crash rating, LED projector headlights, 360-degree camera, and a lot more. Owing to Magnite’s VFM quotient, both XV Turbo and top-spec XV Premium Turbo cost under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh).

4. Citroen C3 – Rs. 8.28 Lakh (ex-sh) Onwards

C3 is almost sub 4m in length and sports a crossover DNA, but is marketed as a ‘hatchback’. It flaunts a 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol engine that puts out 109 bhp and 200 Nm, mated a 6-speed gearbox. At this price, Citroen C3 brings many feel-good features. Primary of these is a 10.2-inch wide touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration. Top-spec Shine 1.2 Turbo costs under the Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh) bracket.

5. Tata Altroz – Rs. 9.1 Lakh (ex-sh) Onwards

If there is one car in India that has the most versatility and flexibility in powertrains, it is Tata Altroz. It offers NA petrol, turbo petrol, petrol+CNG and diesel options. Most affordable turbo petrol model is based on XZ trim, which is one below top-spec trim. But even the top-spec XZ+ i-Turbo (S) costs under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh). This 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol motor generates 108 bhp and 140 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Looks, practicality, versatility and 5 star crash ratings are key strengths.

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.0 Turbo MT – Rs. 9.73 Lakh (ex-sh)

Fronx Boosterjet captivates Baleno RS’ spirit in 2023 and beyond. It packs a 1.0L 3-cyl turbo petrol motor with 99 bhp and 148 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is a derivative of Baleno premium hatchback with crossover DNA and coupe rear design. Looks and style statement are primary highlights with Fronx.

7. Hyundai i20 N Line N6 1.0 Turbo MT – Rs. 9.99 Lakh (ex-sh)

This is the newest car on this list, launched just 4 days ago. It packs a 1.0L 3-cyl turbo petrol generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Primary highlights are 6 airbags, 3 star crash rating, throatier exhaust, a single-pane sunroof, sporty appeal with red highlights, full LED headlights, rear disc brakes, to name a few.

8. Renault Kiger RXZ Turbo MT – Rs. 10 Lakh (ex-sh)

Kiger is Renault’s version of Magnite and shares similar underpinnings and powertrains. So, the 4 star crash rated body along with the 1.0L 3-cyl turbo petrol engine with 99 bhp and 160 Nm are identical. However, Renault offers turbo petrol in top-spec RXZ trim only. Kiger does some things differently. Like 4 airbags, dual glove box, key card and LED tail lights are Kiger specific.