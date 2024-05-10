Tata Car Discounts May 2024 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors is offering hefty discounts on MY23 and MY24 cars ranging from Rs 3,000 – 1.33 lakh

Set to woo buyers into company showrooms through the month of May 2024, Tata Motors has extended some attractive discounts across its product lineup. These discounts vary for MY2023 and MY2024 variants with the former being offered at even more substantial discounts over their current counterparts. These discounts follow up on similar discounts offered during April 2024.

Tata Motors Discounts for MY2024 Variants

Discounts and benefits on the MY 2024 Tiago and Tigor range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. While cash discounts vary, they all come in with a standard exchange offer and corporate discount at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. There is no corporate discount on the Tigor CNG trim. Tata Altroz DCA and CNG for MY2024 can be had at a discount upto Rs 35,000 while diesel and petrol MT come in with a higher overall benefit of Rs 50,000.

Tata Punch is doing well in terms of sales and hence there is just a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit being offered on the Punch petrol while its CNG counterpart sees no discount at all. Buyers can also save upto Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 on Nexon petrol and diesel variants respectively. In the meanwhile, the company is actively testing the Nexon CNG which will gain the title of being the first CNG car in India to also sport a turbo petrol engine. MY 2024 variants of Harrier and Safari are both exclusively being offered at a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Tata Motors Discounts on MY2023 Variants

Inclusive of cash benefits, exchange bonus and special offers for corporate buyers, these discounts on MY2023 products range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.33 lakh. While exchange and corporate discounts are at a standard 15,000 and Rs 5,000, Tata Tiago Petrol MT and AMT trims can be had through May 2024 at a discount of Rs 95,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively. Buyers of the MT trim gets a special 75,000 cash which is at Rs 65,000 on the AMT variant.

Tiago CNG 1 and 2 cylinder options also come in with a Rs 70,000 and Rs 55,000 cash discount along with exchange and corporate benefits to an overall discount of Rs 90,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively. Tata Motors is also offering this discount scheme on Tigor petrol and CNG 1 cylinder options upto Rs 90,000 while buyers of its 2 cylinder trim can avail benefits upto Rs 80,000.

Tata Altroz is offered in DCA, MT, Diesel and CNG options and buyers can take advantage of special discounts and exchange offers along with corporate benefits ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 70,000. There is however, no corporate discount being offered on the Altroz CNG.

A flat corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 is being offered on the Punch petrol. With the Tata Nexon facelift launched late last year, there are still some pending stocks of MY2023 which are being offered at a discount of Rs 65,000 on the diesel and Rs 60,000 on petrol variants. The Pre facelift models are also at an even higher discount with the Nexon diesel at Rs 75,000 off inclusive of cash discount and exchange offer at Rs 35,000 respectively along with Rs 5,000 corporate benefit. This goes up to Rs 95,000 on the pre facelift Nexon petrol MT and to a total of Rs 75,000 on the Nexon AMT.

Facelift versions of Tata’s two flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari were launched in India in October 2023. These MY23 models can be had at a discount of Rs 78,000 which includes Rs 50,000 cash benefit, Rs 20,000 exchange offer and Rs 8,000 corporate discount. The discounts and benefits on Harrier and Safari pre facelift models are at their highest ranging from Rs 1,08,000 to Rs 1,33,000 across ADAS and AT ADAS variants.