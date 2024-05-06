Tata Nexon CNG Spied In Delhi Ahead Of Launch – More Mileage

Tata Nexon CNG, once launched will be the first CNG car in the Indian market to sport a turbo-petrol engine

5-star GNCAP rated Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It is not only at the top of company sales charts each month but a hot favourite at No. 1 on the sub-4 meter SUV list, a position it has held for three consecutive financial years. Now with this sort of popularity, it is only fitting that the company would like to keep sales at peak with a new CNG powertrain option.

2024 Tata Nexon i-CNG – On Test

Tata Motors had shown off the CNG version of the Nexon sub-compact SUV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year in Delhi. Now, a completely camouflaged test mule of the same has been spied testing on Delhi roads.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced their first AMT CNG on the Tiago and Tigor and now plans a CNG option on the Nexon with a turbo-petrol engine. Set to be India’s first turbo CNG car, the Nexon CNG is currently doing its test rounds and fresh spy shots have emerged ahead of launch that is estimated for the second half of this year.

Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aditya Kaushal. In terms of design, the Tata Nexon i-CNG will be strikingly similar to its petrol and diesel powered counterparts though displaying distinctive i-CNG badging on its boot lid. Design elements will include LED head and tail lamps, LED light bars at the front and rear and 16 inch alloy wheels.

Its interior arrangement will also be the same in terms of seating with well-ventilated seats in the front. Its features will also continue to include a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25 inch touchscreen system. It will also sport wireless smartphone charger, a two spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, AC controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a sunroof. Each of these features will be making their way onto the Nexon CNG once launched.

Tata Nexon CNG Launch – Engine Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG will be powered by a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine with CNG. This makes it the first CNG model in its segment or for that matter the first in India to sport a turbo-petrol engine. The petrol engine offers 118 hp power and 170 NM torque though output will be lower in the CNG trim. The CNG version of the Nexon will include a twin cylinder CNG tank along with advanced ECU and auto switch between fuels, allowing it to have a direct start in CNG mode.

Currently, the Tata Nexon petrol manual ranges between Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 13.8 lakh, ex-sh. CNG variants of the same could be about Rs 1 lakh more expensive. It is expected to launch in the coming months and will be seen as an able competitor to the Maruti Brezza CNG.