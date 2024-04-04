Tata Motors April 2024 Discounts Extend To As Much As Rs. 1.25 Lakh

While pre-facelift Safari and Harrier AT with ADAS gets the highest discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh in Tata Motors April 2024 discounts, Punch gets none

One of India’s leading automakers, Tata Motors, has pitched exciting offers on their vehicles for the month of April 2024. This is in a bid to attract more footfall to dealerships that could translate into purchases. Also, hefty offers are a good way to clear any leftover unsold vehicles from the previous calendar year.

Tata Motors April 2024 Discounts

For the month of April 2024, Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts on both MY23 and MY24 vehicles. Hat tip to Motor Arena for the information. Correlating to company’s sales pattern, there are no discounts on Tata’s hot seller Punch. Tata’s other hot product, Nexon, only gets exchange or scrappage discount and not consumer benefits.

Where freshly manufactured MY24 vehicles are concerned, discounts are in effect with Altroz, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. Highest discount among MY24 vehicles is with higher trims of Tiago Petrol XT (O), XT and XZ+ trims and Nexon gets the lowest discount. Tata is only giving exchange/scrappage bonus of Rs. 15,000 with Nexon.

Altroz gets Rs. 35,000 worth total discounts with both Petrol MT and Diesel variants. There is a Rs. 25,000 consumer discount and exchange/scrappage discount of Rs. 10,000 on both. However, Altroz CNG and DCA variants get Rs. 10,000 consumer discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange/scrappage totalling Rs. 20,000 discount.

Tiago CNG (MT + AMT) gets Rs. 15,000 consumer discount while it is Rs. 35,000 with higher-spec XT (O), XT and XZ+ trims and Rs. 25,000 with other variants. Where Tigor is concerned, CNG variants gets Rs. 20,000 consumer discounts, XZ+ and XM trims get Rs. 30,000 and other variants get Rs. 20,000. There is a flat Rs. 10,000 exchange/scrappage discount on both Tiago and Tigor.

Highest discounts on MY23 vehicles

Vehicles manufactured in 2023 get higher discounts. Except for Punch, all other vehicles get discounts. Starting with Altroz, DCA and CNG variants get Rs. 25,000 consumer discount, all Diesel variants get Rs. 40,000 and Petrol MT gets Rs. 45,000 discounts. Exchange/scrappage discount is the same Rs. 10,000 for all. Highest total discount is for Petrol MT variants.

Tata’s flagship Harrier and Safari (pre-facelift) get the same Rs. 75,000 consumer discount. Exchange/scrappage discount for non-ADAS variants is Rs. 25,000, while it is Rs. 50,000 with ADAS-equipped variants with the highest total discount of Rs. 1,25,000. Facelifted Harrier and Safari get the same Rs. 50,000 consumer and Rs. 20,000 exchange/scrappage discounts totalling Rs. 70,000.

Pre-facelift Nexon is on discount too. While Petrol MT variants get Rs. 55,000 consumer discount, it is Rs. 35,000 with Diesel and Petrol AMT variants. Exchange/scrappage discount is the same Rs. 35,000 for all variants and highest total discount for pre-facelift Nexon is Rs. 90,000 for Petrol MT. Both Petrol and Diesel variants of facelifted Nexon gets Rs. 30,000 consumer discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange/scrappage discount.

Tata Motors still has some stock left for single-cylinder CNG Tiago and Tigor. Those get higher discounts than twin-cylinder CNG variants. While different variants of Tiago and Tigor get different discounts as seen in the charts above, Tiago Petrol MT is attracting more discounts than others.