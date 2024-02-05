Tata Nexon Dearer By Up To Rs. 20,000 – New Prices Listed

With the Nexon, Tata Motors is betting big on sub 4m SUV segment and is one of India’s best-selling and safest vehicles

Tata Motors is riding on a wave of success in the sub 4m segment that is generated by its rockstars, Nexon and Punch. Where sales are concerned, Nexon is the one to beat. With 15K+ units sold in December 2023, Nexon was India’s best-selling car too. In February 2024, Tata Motors decided a slight price increment to go with their best-selling car.

Tata Nexon Dearer By Up To Rs. 20,000

If there was a competition determining which car had the highest number of variants, Tata Nexon would win it hands-down. Nexon is sold across Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless main trim levels. Personas, as Tata Motors calls them. These personas further spawn their own sub trims offering varied features and equipment.

Keeping things simple, these variants can be categorised by their respective powertrains. Tata Nexon gets Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, Petrol DCA, Diesel MT and Diesel AMT powertrain configurations. February prices for the same have been increased by up to Rs. 20,000. With this price revision in effect, base Smart Petrol MT variant with a 5-speed gearbox now starts from Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-sh).

Previously, Tata Nexon was priced as per introductory offer starting from Rs. 8.09 lakh (ex-sh). With an increment of close to Rs. 6K, base variant now starts from Rs. 8.15 lakh (ex-sh). There is a pattern with this price increment. Except for the base variant, all other variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000.

Only the dual-tone paint scheme variants of Tata Nexon get a price revision of Rs. 20,000. With the new price revision in place, Petrol MT variants cost between Rs. 8.15 lakh and Rs. 13.6 lakh, Petrol AMT variants between Rs. 11.8 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh, Petrol DCA between Rs. 12.3 lakh and Rs. 14.8 lakh, Diesel MT between Rs. 11.1 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh and finally, Diesel AMT between Rs. 13.1 lakh and Rs. 15.6 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

Any other changes?

Apart from the pricing, there are no changes with Tata Nexon dearer by up to Rs. 20,000. Powertrains, features, equipment, technology and other paraphernalia remain the same. As of now, Tata Nexon pricing might emerge higher than its immediate rivals. However, Nexon still packs the most number of features and equipment among its rivals too.

Tata Nexon comes equipped with two engines – a 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to either a 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and a 7DCA along with a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo diesel that is mated to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AMT. Tata Motors recently showcased Nexon i-CNG concept at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and will launch in the coming months.

The proven safety aspect of Tata Nexon is only matched by Mahindra XUV300 which is getting a facelift shortly. Other rivals include Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.