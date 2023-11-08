Tata Discontinue Puncture Kit From Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz

It is possible that low usage could have prompted Tata Motors to remove the puncture repair kit from select models

Strong focus on safety aspects is one of the key factors that has helped Tata Motors to emerge as a popular automotive brand in the country. A relevant example is the puncture repair kit, which worked as an additional safety net for users. Tata had provided the puncture repair kit across all variants of select models like Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz.

Puncture repair kit discontinued from select Tata cars

Effective from November 01, 2023, puncture repair kit will no longer be available with Punch. Earlier, the puncture repair kit was also deleted from Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Hat tip to Motor Arena for sharing the update.

Any Tata car buyer who feels the need for a puncture repair kit will probably need to buy an aftermarket unit. It is not certain if the kit will be offered as an accessory at the dealer level. One can easily buy these kits in the price range of around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

A puncture repair kit can be very useful, especially when repair shops may not be available nearby. Or when driving in the night, when most of the repair shops are closed. When Tata had launched the puncture repair kit, the decision had received wide appreciation. Moreover, Tata had continued to provide spare tyre with all models that had the puncture repair kit. It was quite like double insurance, which customers liked.

Reason for discontinuing puncture repair kit

Now that the puncture repair kit has been discontinued from select Tata cars, it comes as a bit surprising. Maybe, it could be linked to a cost cutting exercise. Or there can be other factors involved such as low usage.

Tata’s puncture repair kit comprised an electric inflator that can be powered using the car’s 12v socket. The kit also has a puncture sealing liquid that can be injected inside the tyre with the help of the inflator. The kit is fairly easy to use. But it can still be a challenge for folks who are not into DIY. Especially the part when the liquid is to be injected into the tyre.

It is also difficult to assess how effective the puncture repair kit was in real world conditions. While it looks good on paper, the sealant’s effectiveness may depend on various factors. For example, the size of puncture and age and condition of the tyre. Another factor could be that puncture repair shops are easily accessible in urban areas and across highways. And the repair charges are usually quite affordable.

Another reason is that punctures fixed by a puncture repair kit are not permanent. One will have to go to a repair shop eventually. This is why many users prefer to go straight to the mechanic, instead of doing it on their own. Tata’s decision to discontinue the puncture repair kit is unlikely to have any impact on sales of affected models.