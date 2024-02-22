Tata Nexon Safety Rating Compared (2018 vs 2024) – Latest Test Delivers Most Impressive Result

When opposed to Nexon’s 1st and 2nd crash test results, 3rd crash test under GNCAP’s undated norms are the most significant

vehicular safety in India is gaining prominence, and the latest crash test results from Global NCAP for the 2024 Tata Nexon Facelift have reinforced this trend. The SUV not only maintained its 5-star rating but displayed a significantly improved performance compared to its first and second tests.

Tata Nexon GNCAP Rating – Then vs Now

As part of the Safer Cars for India Campaign, the Tata Nexon underwent three rounds of crash tests by Global NCAP. The initial 2018 tests yielded a respectable 4-star rating, prompting Tata Motors to introduce seatbelt reminders for front occupants.

In the subsequent test, the updated Nexon secured a full 5-star rating, marking it as the first Indian car to achieve this distinction in Global NCAP. The recent crash test under GNCAP’s latest norms further showcased the Nexon Facelift’s engineering prowess with another 5-star rating.

The heightened awareness of vehicular safety standards in India has led to mainstream cars incorporating advanced safety features. Crash test protocols have evolved to encompass these enhancements, as evidenced by the Nexon’s journey from the initial crash tests to the latest one conducted in 2024.

Evolution of Nexon’s Safety Performance

In the 2018 crash tests with GNCAP’s older norms, the Nexon offered basic safety features like dual airbags, ABS, and EBD as standard. Fast forward to 2024 Nexon Facelift, which not only meets updated GNCAP norms but surpasses its predecessor’s scores in every aspect. The 2024 test, with extensive evaluations including front offset deformable barrier and side mobile barrier tests, showcases the vehicle’s improved safety.

2024 Nexon Facelift, equipped with 6 airbags as standard, significantly contributed to its improved safety ratings. In 2018, the vehicle scored 16/17 points in adult occupant safety and 25/49 points in child occupant safety. In the 2024 test, the Nexon Facelift scored a full 5 stars, with notable enhancements in child occupant protection, achieving 44.52/49 points. The adult occupant protection envelope expanded from 17 points in 2018 to an impressive 34, with the Nexon Facelift scoring 32.22/34 points in this category.

Tata Motors deserves commendation for consistently providing its portfolio with impressive crash ratings awarded by Global NCAP. The Nexon’s journey from its initial crash tests to the latest one demonstrates Tata’s commitment to advancing vehicular safety in India. The stable bodyshell structure and capacity to withstand various loadings affirm the Nexon’s status as a reliable and secure vehicle in the Indian market.