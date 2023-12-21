Tata Electric Car Showrooms Inaugurated In Sector 14 And Sohna Road, Gurugram

As opposed to regular dealerships, Tata Electric car showrooms will feature personalized services with stress on sustainability, community and technology

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors has inaugurated two new Tata.ev dealerships fortifying its new brand identity. The primary objective behind this step was to provide a tailor-made experience to their electric car buyers that differs significantly from their ICE vehicle buyers.

Tata Electric Car Showrooms Inaugurated

TPEM has chosen prominent auto hubs of Sector 14 and Sohna Road in Gurugram. These are to lay emphasis on evolving expectations of electric car buyers in India. These new EV-specific dealerships bearing Tata.ev brand identity, promise to deliver a seamless amalgamation of personalized services, advanced technology and sustainable practises.

These Tata.ev dealerships will be open to public from January 7th, 2024 onwards. The company is stressing on ‘Move with Meaning’ philosophy with these EV-specific dealerships and revolve around the core values of sustainability, community and technology. More Tata.ev showrooms will spring up in prominent cities in the future, in the next 18 months.

Tata Motors currently has a 71% market share in India’s electric car sales and has crossed an astounding 1 lakh sales mark as well. The primary contributors to this massive success are Tiago EV and Nexon EV along with Tigor EV. Punch EV, Curvy EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV and Safari EV are in the pipeline too.

Tata.ev embracing sustainability, community and technology

As per TPEM, the Tata.ev showrooms are designed and constructed with sustainability in mind. In this sense, all major materials are recyclable or recycled. Locally sourced materials were used in the construction too, negating long-distance transportation. Even the day-to-day operations will stress sustainability.

The company is keen on building a community of Tata electric car owners through these EV-specific dealerships. Elevating customer experience to include meaningful interactions with fellow Tata.ev owners and glancing the events on EVOLVE community calender. There will be digitalization too, with multiple screens for personalised welcomes for EV buyers and airing testimonials from existing owners.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting at the inauguration of the new showrooms, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “With insights gathered from over 1 Lakh Tata EV customers, we understand that the EV consumers seek a different kind of customer experience. They are sensitive to how the planet is evolving, very conscious about the cost of driving, and desire cutting-edge technology.

This is in line with the new brand identity’s core values – sustainability, community, and technology. The new flagship showrooms are the first physical manifestations of this brand philosophy and we have mapped the customer journey accordingly. We want to empower our customers so our plans include the creation of a harmonious community space to facilitate customer gatherings/services, sustainability-focused workshops, and events for customers. These showrooms are not just about retailing EVs but they become TATA.ev community centres in Gurugram.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. “Every aspect of the in-store experience has been reimagined at TATA.ev stores. Digital, physical, and human elements come together in harmony to deliver a uniquely memorable car-buying experience, with moments of authentic surprise to delight our community at every step along the way.

Recognising the very different expectations of EV buyers, the in-store experience has been designed to offer information, advice, and guidance in a friendly environment. While we use the power of technology to elevate the experience, the human touch remains ever-important. From new retail roles to passionate individuals immersed in the essence of our brand, our home of electric has been designed to be warm and welcoming, friendly and fun.”