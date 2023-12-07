Tata Motors Discounts December 2023 Upto Rs 1.25 lakh – Altroz, Harrier, Safari

The current generation Harrier and Safari AT ADAS variants see discounts up to Rs 1.25 lakh; lower discounts on the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor

It’s that time of the year when automakers wish to clear out unsold stocks in readiness for the New Year. These year-end discounts are being offered by a host of leading automakers in India. Maruti, Hyundai, Skoda and Mahindra have announced such discount offers and now Tata Motors has also revealed special cash discounts and exchange offers ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,25,000 depending on the variant.

Tata Motors Discounts December 2023

The Tata Motors discounts December 2023 are available on Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. While CNG models are also a part of these offers, none of the company’s EV lineup is eligible for any such discounts.

Starting with the Altroz, the diesel variant can be had at a consumer discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 to a total discount of Rs 30,000. The Altroz CNG is being exclusively offered with a Rs 10,000 exchange benefit while the total discount goes up to Rs 40,000 for the Altroz MT Petrol. This includes Rs 30,000 consumer discount and Rs 10,000 exchange offer. There is also Rs 25,000 total discount on the Altroz DCA.

With the new Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts launched in October 2023, the company is offering hefty discounts on existing generation models. Buyers of the Harrier MT and AT (non-ADAS) can avail of Rs 50,000 consumer discount along with Rs 25,000 exchange offer to a total benefit of Rs 75,000. The Harrier AT ADAS sees a high consumer discount of Rs 75,000 along with Rs 50,000 exchange offer to total benefits of Rs 1,25,000.

Tata Nexon diesel and AMT Petrol can be had at a total discount of Rs 40,000 which includes Rs 20,000 consumer benefit and Rs 20,000 exchange offer. The Nexon MT petrol variant carries a higher discount up to Rs 60,000.

Total discounts on the Safari MT and AT (non-ADAS) are up to Rs 75,000 which includes Rs 50,000 consumer benefit and Rs 25,000 exchange offer while it goes up to Rs 1,20,000 on the Safari AT ADAS. Also, for the first time, Tata Punch is being offered a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus.

More recently, with the new Tata Harrier and Safari being launched, these two models have claimed a 5 Star rating in Global NCAP. Apart from this, they both come in with an extended feature list, updated safety equipment and new colour schemes while the Harrier and Safari also benefit from the OMEGARC platform, a derivative of Land Rover’s D8 platform.

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG single-cylinder variants are on offer through December at Rs 60,000 consumer benefit and Rs 15,000 exchange offer to a total of Rs 75,000. The Tiago MT petrol is at a total discount of Rs 55,000 while the AMT petrol variant and CNG Twin Cylinder can be had at a total benefit of Rs 45,000. The Tata Tigor petrol is being offered with a consumer discount of Rs 40,000 along with Rs 15,000 exchange offer for a total of Rs 55,000.