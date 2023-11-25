Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs Oct 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Hector, Harrier, Safari

Robust sales were reported for models in the mid-size SUV segment even as the list was commanded by the Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700

In the earlier post we discussed sales of Sub-compact SUVs (sub 4m SUVs like Nexon, Punch, Brezza, Venue) and Compact SUVs (4.2m to 4.4m like Creta, Taigun, Seltos, Grand Vitara, etc). In this article, we will take a look at the sales performance of mid-size SUVs in the 4.4m to 4.7m segment. Total sales in this segment stood at 31,354 units in October 2023, up 33.08 percent YoY from 23,560 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 14.87 percent when compared to 27,295 units sold in September 2023.

Top 10 mid-size SUV Sales October 2023

Mahindra Scorpio/N topped the sales list with 13,578 units sold in October 2023, up 82.55 percent YoY from 7,438 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also improved by 14.62 percent from 11,846 units sold in September 2023. The Scorpio /N currently commands a 43.31 percent market share in this segment.

Also from the Mahindra stables was the XUV700 at No. 2. Sales improved 59.88 percent YoY to 9,297 units, up from 5,815 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew by 8.67 percent over 8,555 units sold in September 2023. Mahindra currently sits on pending orders to the tune of 2.86 lakh units, most of which are made up by Mahindra Scorpio/Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 and Bolero.

MG Hector / Plus sales also grew significantly on a YoY basis by 65.83 percent to 2,703 units, up from 1,630 units sold in October 2022. This was a 1,073 unit volume growth with an 8.62 percent market share. MoM sales grew by 1.88 percent from 2,653 units sold in September 2023. With the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelifts launched in India, competition for the MG Hector/Plus gets stronger.

Tata Harrier posted a YoY de-growth of 31.35 percent to 1,896 units in October 2023, down from 2,762 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales improved by 104.75 percent from 926 units sold in September 2023.

Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson

Lower down the sales list of mid-size SUVs in October 2023, were the Hyundai Alcazar (1,837 units), Tata Safari (1,340 units), Jeep Compass (398 units) and Hyundai Tucson (202 units), each of which have posted YoY decline in sales. Alcazar and Tucson also saw lower MoM sales.

The list of mid-size SUV sales also had the Volkswagen Tiguan with 98 units sold last month relating to an 18.07 percent YoY growth but 48.96 percent MoM decline. Citroen C5 Aircross also saw sales dip 66.67 percent YoY to 5 units in October 2023 from 15 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew from 3 units sold in September 2023.