Tata Motors Sales July 2023 – PV YoY and MoM Sales Growth Marginal

Tata Motors has reported flat YoY passenger vehicle sales in July 2023 with just 0.26 percent growth to 47,628 units

Tata Motors, among the leading automakers in India, has released its sales report for July 2023. The company has reported a de-growth in total sales (PV + CV) that included both domestic sales and shipments to global markets at 80,633 units in July 2023. This was down 1.4 percent from 81,790 units sold in July 2022.

Tata Motors PV Sales July 2023

Sales of its passenger vehicles remained more or less flat with a marginal 0.26 percent YoY growth to 47,628 units in July 2023, up just 123 units from 47,505 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 0.83 percent from 47,235 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 393 unit volume growth.

PV exports fell 53 percent to just 61 units in July 2023 from 131 units shipped in July 2022 thus taking total PV sales including electric vehicles to 47,689 units. This remained flat on a YoY basis as against 47,636 units sold in July 2022.

The company thus saw its total domestic sales last month dip to 78,844 units from 78,978 units sold in July 2022. However, where the company’s electric vehicle lineup was concerned, sales (domestic + exports) improved by 53 percent to 6,329 units in July 2023 from 4,151 units sold in July 2022.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales July 2023

In the commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors’ sales fell by 4 percent to 32,944 units in July 2023 down from 34,154 units sold in July 2022. The HCV segment posted a 14 percent YoY growth to 8,504 units in July 2023 from 7,473 units sold in July 2022 while ILMCV Trucks saw an 11 percent YoY degrowth to 4,899 units from 5,524 units sold in July 2022.

Passenger carrier sales improved by 24 percent YoY to 4,292 units in the past month, up from 3,454 units sold in July 2022 while SCV cargo and pickup sales also suffered a YoY de-growth of 10 percent, down to 12,523 units in July 2023 from 15,022 units sold in July 2022.

This took total CV domestic sales to 31,216 units, a YoY de-growth of 1 percent compared to 31,473 units sold in July 2022. Commercial vehicle exports also fell 36 percent to 1,728 units in July 2023 from 2,681 units sold in July 2022.

Upcoming launches

Tata Motors could soon see sales increase substantially with plans to launch 6 new SUVs in the coming months. There is the Nexon facelift along with the Punch CNG facelift poised for launch. Tata Punch CNG will be the company’s fourth product to get a factory-fitted CNG kit following the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Tata Motors is also planning facelifts of its Harrier and Safari models. Nexon EV facelift and Punch EV are also set to be added to the company portfolio in the months ahead.