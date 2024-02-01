Tata Nexon CNG Debuts – First SUV To Offer Turbo CNG Powertrain

In a new milestone for the Indian auto industry, Nexon becomes the first turbocharged SUV to offer CNG powertrain option

With products like Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors has emerged as a popular automotive brand. The company recently raced ahead of Maruti Suzuki in terms of market capitalization. The future also looks bright, as multiple new products are scheduled for launch. Some of these have been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Nexon CNG concept unveiled

CNG option is usually offered with NA petrol engines. But in a first, Tata has showcased the Nexon i-CNG concept with the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine. When running on petrol, the engine generates 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. When running on CNG, power output will be relatively less. Transmission choices for the turbo petrol Nexon include 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA. The CNG version of Nexon has comparatively fewer transmission options.

Nexon i-CNG comes with twin 30-litre tanks, similar to other Tata CNG cars such as Altroz and Punch. A pathbreaking innovation from Tata, the dual-tank setup ensures that boot space is not compromised with the CNG variants. With Nexon i-CNG, Tata has also expanded the list of convenience and safety features. Some of the key highlights include use of leakage-proof materials, micro switch, single advanced ECU, thermal incident protection, auto switch between fuels, direct start in CNG mode, leak detection and modular fuel filter.

Nexon i-CNG will be costlier in comparison to respective petrol variants. The difference will be in the range of around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. Nexon is currently available at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh.

Nexon EV #Dark is a stunner

Tata had earlier introduced the Dark option with the pre-facelift model of Nexon EV. It was first introduced with Prime and later with Max variant as well. And now, Tata has unveiled the Dark option for the facelift Nexon EV. With their sporty design, most Tata SUVs look gorgeous in the dark shade. Dark editions of Tata SUVs have been a popular choice among enthusiasts. At the Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata is also showcasing the Safari #Dark Concept.

Nexon.ev is currently available in five dual-tone colour options. As the facelift Nexon EV has a more striking design, the dark colour complements it even more. There are styling elements in contrasting shade that improve the overall look and feel of the SUV. Interiors too will get the dark treatment, along with special badging and highlighters. Nexon EV Dark is largely a visual upgrade. Much of the features are the same as the standard Nexon EV.

Other Tata cars showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo include Curvv Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Altroz Racer Concept and Punch EV. Tata is also showcasing 10 of its latest-gen commercial vehicles. With multiple new products across ICE and EV segments, Tata Motors is geared up to achieve new milestones.