Tata Nexon Electric Shows CNG Level In Display – Nexon i-CNG Confirmed?

When launched, Tata Nexon i-CNG could become the first CNG vehicle in India, based on a turbo petrol engine option

In the advent of eco-friendly powertrains, CNG, EVs and hybrids are at the forefront. Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment and has taken significant strides in the CNG realm as well. The company recently launched launched Nexon.ev in India. The instrument cluster of that car weirdly shows a CNG bar, which could be a good hint that Tata will launch Nexon i-CNG in the future.

Tata Nexon.ev Display Shows CNG Bar – The best CNG SUV in India?

An automotive manufacturer usually uses the same electrical and electronic elements across multiple vehicles. Tata does the same thing too. Recently launched Nexon and Nexon.ev share the same fully digital instrument cluster. Within the codes, there might have been an error that popped up the CNG icon in the Nexon EV instrument cluster.

CNG bar in Nexon EV is a fairly minuscule software bug. We have seen Suzuki logo popping up in Toyota cars. However, Tata has bothered to bake a CNG icon into this new instrument cluster. As of now, this instrument cluster is exclusive to Nexon and Nexon.ev only. i-CNG variants weren’t part of recently launched Nexon’s powertrain combos.

This could indicate two things. One, Tata Motors could install this fairly new and hi-tech instrument cluster in current CNG vehicles like Tiago i-CNG, Tigor i-CNG, Punch i-CNG and Altroz i-CNG. This proves slightly far-fetched as all these vehicles are on offer at a lower price. Two, Tata Motors is likely to launch an i-CNG version of Nexon.

Nexon i-CNG confirmed?

Tata Nexon i-CNG version has been in the pipeline for a long time. The CNG icon popping up on this display is a good indication of an evident launch. As of now, Brezza is the only sub 4m SUV (not counting Exter) with a petrol+CNG powertrain option. However, Brezza’s CNG implementation leaves a lot to be desired in terms of finesse and practicality.

This is where the upcoming Tata Nexon i-CNG will shine with dual-cylinder technology. This implementation boasts finesse, sophistication and practicality and poses as a genuine powertrain alternative, instead of being a poor man’s solution. If Nexon i-CNG does launch, it will be the first ever CNG vehicle in India with a turbo petrol engine.

Or, there is a probability of Tata offering the same naturally aspirated petrol engine setup as Altroz i-CNG. Either way, Nexon i-CNG will be a very good strategy for Tata Motors to further fortify its presence in the sub 4m SUV space.

As per pricing, Nexon i-CNG might cost around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-sh) more than its petrol-only counterparts. Going by Tata’s previous CNG vehicles, there is a good probability of Nexon i-CNG being on offer with all the trim levels including the top-spec Fearless trim. Launch could happen in the coming months.