Tata Nexon Facelift Bookings Open – Official Variants and Features List

The Tata Nexon facelift receives a brand new exterior design and swanky interiors while the sub-4 meter SUV also scores high in terms of technology and safety

The highly anticipated Tata Nexon facelift is now open for bookings from today, 4th September 2023. Launch will take place on 14th September 2023, which is when the prices will be revealed. Ahead of that, all details regarding the new Nexon have now been officially revealed, including the brochure.

Tata Nexon Facelift – Variants and Features list

Tata Nexon facelift is offered in 11 variants of Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless+, and Fearless+ S. In here, ‘S’ denotes variants which receive a sunroof while ‘+’ variants get an optional package.

New Nexon stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,804 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,498 mm and standard ground clearance of 208 mm. Nexon facelift is available with six exterior paint schemes among which are Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Creative Ocean, and Fearless Purple.

Exuding both an air of sophistication and a more contemporary design, Tata Nexon facelift gains much in terms of exterior updates over its earlier counterpart. It gets a split headlamp set up in the front with LED headlights positioned lower on the bumper along with full-width tail light that the company now calls ‘X Factor’. Depending on the variant, Nexon facelift Pure trim gets LED X Factor tail lamp.

The Creative trim receives sequential LED DRLs and tail lamp while Fearless variant sports sequential LED DRLs and tail lamp with welcome/goodbye signature. It also gets a re-worked front grille, faux skid plates finished in silver, larger wheel arches and new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels with aero inserts. Exteriors also sport silver finished roof rails, shark fin antenna, gloss black ORVMs, and blacked out pillars for floating roof effect.

Like its exteriors, the interiors are also completely revamped. Depending on trim level the cabin now exudes a more colourful experience with a host of driver and passenger comforts more specifically on top spec variants of Creative and Fearless. Its most striking feature update is a new two spoke, flat bottomed steering wheel which also gains an industry-first back lit company logo.

It also sports a three tone dashboard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster with driver attention assist and JBL branded 8-speakers and subwoofers. Top spec variants also get a grand floor console sporting a leatherette armrest and premium Benecke-Kaliko ventilated leatherette seats.

Features also extend to fully automatic temperature controls, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver and co-passenger seat belts and seats split in a 60:40 ratio. A voice activated electric sunroof is offered as standard across all variants.

Tata Nexon facelift comes in with even more attention to safety with a fortified cabin. Features include 360° surround view system with front parking sensors and blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system and auto headlamps with rain sensing wipers. Safety is also enhanced by auto dimming IRVMs, ISOFIX seats harnesses, rear defogger, 6 airbags, speed alert sensing system and hill assist.

Petrol, Diesel Engine Options with MT, AMT, DCT

Though engine specifications on the Nexon facelift remain unchanged, it does see new transmission options. There is the 1.2 liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine. The petrol engine receives 4 transmission options, including a new 7 speed dual-clutch automatic, 5 speed manual, 6 speed manual and 6 speed AMT. The diesel engine is exclusively mated to 6 speed MT or AMT gearbox option.