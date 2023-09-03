2023 Tata Nexon TVC Details All Variants and Features – Brochure

As opposed to the current Nexon, 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is a radical upgrade in terms of style, premium appeal and technology

With the new Nexon out, Tata Motors has leaped a couple of bounds to showcase its profound new design language. New 2023 Tata Nexon seems to have the trump card in sub 4m SUV segment in terms of aesthetics, features, technology and premium appeal. The company is demonstrating this new phenomenon with a new video brochure.

Tata Nexon video brochure shows Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless trims

Nexon is often the best-selling SUV in India, regardless of size or class. Playing it safe with just a nip and tuck, would sound reasonable. But Tata Motors has different plans altogether. With the new crop of its popular SUVs, Tata is upping the ante where quality, appeal and personalisation are concerned.

Incorporating a more tech-savvy persona is in the right direction too. In result, we get the new 2023 Tata Nexon facelift in new trim hierarchy, ditching the old letter-based trim levels. New core trim levels are Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. This way, Tata Motors is opening a new portal of premium product positioning and sophistication.

In the Nexon brochure, Tata Motors demonstrates various new features with the new Tata Nexon. The video is more demonstrative than descriptive of the entire features list. But it does give a gist of what is what. Tata didn’t show variations within the core trim levels with respect to S or + variants. Also, powertrain-wise variant listing.

Nexon Smart is the base core trim level and is the most sensible buy for the majority of audiences. New Nexon gets drive modes as standard fitment across trims. These are City, Eco and Sport. In terms of powertrains, Tata is offering a 5-speed manual transmission with Smart trim.

There is no infotainment system and the instrument cluster is a basic fully digital unit as seen with the current Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. Manual AC, dual front airbags, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, halogen reflector headlights, steel wheels without wheel covers, and black door handles are notable elements.

Which is the most VFM trim level in New Nexon?

New Nexon Pure trim adds 6 airbags, a 7” Harman branded infotainment screen (similar to current Nexon), steering mounted audio controls, auto climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster) wheel covers, 6-speed manual transmission, rear AC vents, front armrests, and more.

Nexon Creative variant brings more to the table. More features, more tech and more appeal. From this variant onwards, 16” alloy wheels, larger 10.25” touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, leatherette cladding on lower dashboard, 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, cruise control, sequential LED indicators, and more.

Then comes the top-spec Nexon Fearless trim with all the bells and whistles. LED headlights, connected LED tail lights, ventilated front seats, premium leatherette upholstery, fully-digital and configurable instrument screen, auto-dimming IRVMs, advanced air purifier, paddle shifters, 7-speed DCT options, 9-speaker Harman music system with subwoofers and more.

These trim-wise features might very well apply to Nexon.EV facelift as well. Exact variant-wise pricing will be announced on 14th September for both ICE Nexon and Nexon.EV.