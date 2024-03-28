Tata Nexon Gets 5 New AMT Variants – Automatic Lineup Starts From Rs. 10 Lakh

The 5 new AMT variants added to Nexon will expand the sales proposition to better rival against Brezza, Venue, XUV300, Sonet, Magnite and Kiger

One of India’s best-selling SUVs, Tata Nexon has had a significant impact on Indian automotive market. Not only is Nexon one of Tata’s best-seller, it is one of India’s best-selling vehicle of any genre too. To expand sales potential, Tata Motors has introduced five new AMT variants and the new base automatic variant is priced from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh).

Tata Nexon Gets 5 New AMT Variants

At launch, the new Nexon facelift offered automatic variants from Creative trim level (or Persona, as Tata call them). Lower tier personas like Smart persona only packed a 5-speed manual and Pure persona only packed 6-speed manual transmission options. Tata had been pitching Creative as the most versatile among these personas.

Creative persona packed 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and even the 7-speed DCA gearbox options. Now, the company has turned its gaze towards Smart and Pure personas and is offering more gearbox options. The new automatic variants are Smart+ Petrol AMT, Pure Petrol AMT, Pure Diesel AMT, Pure S Petrol AMT and Pure S Diesel AMT.

This is in a bid to expand sales envelope and better position their offerings against immediate rivals. Now, the most affordable Nexon automatic variant is Smart+ Petrol AMT priced at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh), undercutting the previous most affordable automatic, Creative Petrol AMT by Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-sh).

Where diesel engines are concerned, the most affordable automatic variant is Pure Diesel AMT priced at Rs. 11.80 lakh (ex-sh), undercutting the previous most affordable diesel automatic, Creative Diesel AMT, by Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh). Buyers who want a sunroof can opt for S version of these personas for an added cost.

How many variants does Nexon have?

With these five new variants added to Nexon, Tata Motors might very well be offering the most number of variants to a car sold in India. Probably even the world. If there was a competition for the number of variants of a car, Tata Nexon (ICE only) would win hands down.

As of now, the combinations including 2 engines, 4 gearbox options, 4 main personas, 2 feature packs (+ and S) and Dark Editions and its variations on top yield a total of 102 variants, which is mind-numbing. Upcoming CNG variants of Nexon will take the variants count to a whole new level.

The 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine (118 bhp, 170 Nm, 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA) and the 1.5L 4-cylinder Diesel engine (113 bhp, 260 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) remain as they were. Nexon rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.