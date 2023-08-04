Tata Nexon To Discontinue Current Variant Names – Will Get New Names

With the facelift version, Tata Nexon will have more firepower to take on the likes of Brezza, Venue and Sonet

Ahead of its launch later this year, new details continue to emerge about Nexon facelift. Along with cosmetic touch-ups, Nexon facelift packs in a comprehensive range of premium equipment. This should fix complaints about Nexon lacking in features in comparison to other popular sub-4m SUVs.

With the updates, Nexon facelift should be able to maintain its dominance. The sub-4m SUV segment is highly competitive, with close fight between rivals. Nexon currently enjoys a market share of around 15%. It is possible that the facelift could drive this number higher.

Nexon facelift to have new trim names – Discontinue current names

Tata Motors is looking to simplify the trim nomenclature for Nexon facelift. As of now, Nexon trims have the usual code-style names such as XE, XM, XM+, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. This tends to be a bit confusing, especially for new car buyers. Good news is that these will be discontinued soon. With the facelift version of Nexon, a more simplistic trim naming terminology will be used.

It can be something similar to Tata Punch that has trim levels of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Creative and Camo. Users can also choose from various custom packs such as Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA. Such trim names are more relatable and can establish a better emotional connect in comparison to the codified trim names.

At the time of launch, Nexon facelift will be offered in only the core trim levels. Special editions such as the Dark, Jet, Kaziranga and Red Dark will be launched in a phased manner. These will continue to be available with only the top-spec trims. Tata’s focus on launching special editions of its SUVs has been hugely successful. Often, they contribute around 15% of the overall sales of the respective model.

Tata Nexon facelift new features revealed

New info reveals that Nexon facelift will have features such as a 360° camera with HD display, sequential turn indicators and front parking sensors. In sub-4m SUV segment, front parking sensors are currently available with only Mahindra XUV300. It is to note that upcoming XUV300 facelift is also working on some major transformations. It includes a panoramic sunroof, which will be a first-in-segment feature. In case of Nexon facelift, it is likely to continue with the existing single-pane sunroof.

Other updates for Nexon facelift include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen, borrowed from updated Harrier and Safari. The digital instrument console will also be a 10.25-inch unit. There will be a new 2-spoke steering wheel, featuring a backlit Tata logo in the centre. Safety kit will include 6-airbags as standard for all trims. Higher trims of Nexon facelift will have features such as ventilated seats, wireless charger, Tata’s new patented touch-based HVAC control panel, LED DRL welcome signature and leatherette upholstery.

In an earlier sighting of Nexon facelift test mule, it was revealed that the SUV will be getting a new 7-speed DCT gearbox. This will be a major upgrade over the existing AMT unit. Nexon facelift is also expected to get a new 1.2-litre petrol motor that makes 125 PS and 225 Nm. The existing 1.2-litre unit makes 120 PS and 170 Nm.

Source