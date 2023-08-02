Mahindra XUV300 To Get Panoramic Sunroof – First In Segment

New features introduced with XUV300 facelift will eventually make their way to the all-electric XUV400 as well

In comparison to bestsellers like XUV700, Scorpio N and Thar, XUV300 is still to reach its full potential. Although sales are consistent, XUV300 usually trails behind other popular sub-4-meter SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Things could improve with the facelift version of XUV300 that is expected to debut next year. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Mahindra is likely to introduce multiple segment-first and best-in-class features to improve the value proposition associated with XUV300.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift to get panoramic sunroof

In its current form, Mahindra XUV300 is equipped with a single-pane sunroof. All of the popular sub-4-meter SUVs have the same setup. Although mid-lifecycle updates are being readied for Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet as well, these are unlikely to get the panoramic sunroof option. That way, XUV300 could be the first in segment to offer a panoramic sunroof. It appears that Mahindra is planning to make the panoramic sunroof a standard feature for its entire SUV portfolio. That means the all-electric XUV400 will also get this feature in its next update.

How rivals will respond will depend on sales of XUV300 facelift. If there’s higher demand for the panoramic sunroof variants, rivals may also go ahead and introduce this feature. It shouldn’t be a problem, as most OEMs have panoramic sunroof option with their larger capacity SUVs. Mahindra is likely to follow an aggressive pricing strategy at the time of launch to position XUV300 facelift as a truly irresistible deal.

Sunroofs have emerged as a key factor in consumer decision making process. Data reveals that every 4th car sold in India is equipped with a sunroof. Over the last five years, cars with a sunroof have registered 5X growth. While users gain new experiences and more sky to explore, sunroofs also boost revenues for OEMs. Sunroofs are usually offered with top-spec variants, which means more revenue per car sold.

Sunroofs have now made their way to the micro-SUV segment as well with launch of Hyundai Exter. It is a voice enabled smart electric sunroof, offered with SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect trims. In response, Tata Motors will be introducing a sunroof option with Punch.

XUV300 facelift other updates

In addition to panoramic sunroof, Mahindra XUV300 facelift will have various other updates. It will include changes to front fascia, bumpers and tail lamps. Design inspiration can be taken from Mahindra’s next-gen XUV.e concepts. Interiors are also expected to undergo a major refresh in line with evolving consumer preferences. There could be a new infotainment system with a larger touchscreen and advanced connectivity functions.

Engine options are likely to be carried forward for XUV300 facelift. There are two 1.2-litre turbo petrol and one 1.5-litre turbo diesel option. Performance numbers are 110 hp/200 Nm, 131 hp/230 (250) Nm and 117 hp/300 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AutoShift for all three engines. It remains to be seen if Mahindra replaces the AMT with a torque converter unit. This update seems relevant since most other rival sub-4-meter SUVs utilize a more advanced automatic gearbox.

