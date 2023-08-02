Tata Punch CNG First Look Walkaround – Before Launch

With the Exter CNG launched, Tata Motors is on the backfoot – To tackle this, they will soon launch Punch CNG with sunroof

Tata Punch is an important model in the company line up and a regular entrant among the top of sales charts each month. Its CNG version was shown off at the 2023 Auto Expo and now gets detailed ahead of launch which is slated for sometime in the coming days.

Tata Punch ICE is offered four variants of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Punch CNG will be offered on the Pure, ADV and Accomplished trim levels. It will be the first Tata SUV to come in with a factory fitted CNG powertrain. It will borrow most of its features from its petrol powered counterpart. The only difference between the two would be the inclusion of an ‘i-CNG’ badge on the boot of the Punch CNG variant.

Tata Punch CNG Walkaround

Positioned on the 5 Star Global NCAP platform, Punch CNG will sport an electric sunroof, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and will ride on R16 diamond cut alloy wheels. Dimensions also remain identical with the Punch CNG standing 3,827mm long, 1,742mm wide and 1,615mm tall with a 2,445mm long wheelbase and ground clearance of 187mm.

As is also seen in the case of Altroz CNG, Punch CNG also receives two 30 liter CNG cylinders which saves up on boot space. These twin cylinders are positioned above the rear floor, under the luggage carpet. The spare tyre is located under the boot space, as a result of which 150 liters of boot space is available. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new Punch CNG shared by Marathi Car News.

Special attention is paid to the makeup of the CNG kit in view of several fire issues reported on CNG vehicles. A micro switch is also a part of its features so that the engine is switched off during re-fuelling. The CNG kit on the Punch is made up of advanced material that prevents any sort of leakage. It also receives thermal incident protection, leak detection and fire protection along with segment first features of Single Advanced ECU and Direct Start in CNG with auto switch between fuels.

Tata Punch – Performance

Tata Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine that comes in with Dyna-pro technology. Power and torque figures stand at 77 hp and 97 Nm respectively, thus making it around 13 hp and 18 Nm lower than that offered on the petrol engine. Transmission is via a 5 speed manual and the Punch CNG is slated to offer over 25km/kg of fuel efficiency.

Punch CNG prices could be higher by Rs 90,000-Rs 1 lakh over its petrol powered counterparts. Once launched, Tata Punch CNG will compete against the Hyundai Exter CNG as well as other CNG cars in similar price range like the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG.