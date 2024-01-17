Tata Punch EV Launched At Rs 10.99 Lakh To Rs 14.49 Lakh – Range 421 Kms

Punch.ev has set high benchmarks that will be a challenge for rival offerings such as Citroen eC3 and upcoming Hyundai Exter EV

Showcasing its strong intent to dominate the EV segment, Tata has launched the all-new Punch EV at a competitive price point of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings are open for Rs 21,000. While boosting sales, Punch.ev will also help in faster adoption of electric cars. Punch EV provides all the right reasons for users to make the switch to electric.

Punch EV – Based on Tata’s advanced born-electric platform

Earlier electric Tata cars like Nexon EV and Tiago / Tigor EV are based on the same platform as their ICE counterparts. Punch EV is different, as it is based on a new born-electric EV architecture named ‘acti.ev’. The new platform offers significant improvements in terms of performance and available cabin space. Occupant safety is also enhanced, as the battery pack is tested as per advanced global standards.

Punch.ev is available with two battery pack options. The standard model is equipped with a 25-kWh battery pack. The Long Range (LR) variant has a larger 35 kWh battery pack. Range is 315 km for standard model and 421 km for the LR model – as per MIDC cycle. Punch EV has multi-mode Regen that will help increase real-world range. A total of 4 trims are on offer – Smart, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. Colour options include Fearless Red, Pristine White Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Seaweed Dual Tone and Empowered Oxide Dual Tone.

Commenting on the launch of the Punch.ev, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. said, “Today marks a historic milestone in India’s EV journey as Tata.ev propels the nation into a new era of sustainable mobility with the launch of Punch.ev. Our unwavering mission to accelerate EV adoption has transformed the landscape, overcoming barriers with innovative solutions. From the launch of the game-changing Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev to our constant work of creating a robust charging infrastructure, we’ve reshaped perceptions. Now with the launch of the Punch.ev, an SUV that goes beyond every day, we are taking our commitment to an all-new level by delivering a versatile EV that aligns with the evolving customer needs. It aims to catapult the Indian EV market, and leapfrog India into an era of pure EVs.

Witnessing a 100-fold growth in four years, since inception, EVs are now mainstream. As a testament to Tata’s commitment to democratizing EVs, the Punch.ev is set to redefine standards, creating a paradigm shift beyond the needs of today and tomorrow. As we welcome a new era of e-mobility, the Punch.ev will surely emerge as a beacon of innovation and progress. With exclusive stores, collaborative charging initiatives, and a cutting-edge manufacturing ecosystem, we’re committed to shaping a future where sustainability, community, and technology converge.”

Punch EV – Styling and features

Punch.ev is based on Tata’s new design language, as seen with the new Harrier and Safari and Nexon facelift. Some of the key highlights include triangular housing for the LED projector headlamps, connected DRLs with full-width lighting element, closed-off front grille and faux skid plate in metallic finish. Punch.ev has thick body cladding, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals, sporty alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. At rear, the SUV gets edgy tail lamps and a rugged bumper.

Inside, Punch EV offers a comprehensive range of features. Some of the key highlights of top-spec variants include leatherette ventilated front seats, 360° surround view camera, blind spot view monitor, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, air purifier with AQI display, auto fold ORVMs, cruise control and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Sunroof option is available from Adventure trim onwards. Safety kit includes ESP and 6-airbags as standard across all variants.

A number of features have been borrowed from Nexon EV such as the new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. There are no physical buttons on the centre console, and instead, the SUV has a touch-sensitive phygital control panel. Other highlights include voice commands, electronic parking brake with auto hold, SOS function and DC fast charging. Punch EV also offers a comprehensive range of connectivity features via Arcade.ev – App suite.