Safari EV And Harrier EV Spotted On Tow Truck – En Route ARAI Certification?

Both the Safari EV and Harrier EV will feature a different fascia, packing around 60 kWh battery with single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD configs

Recently, Tata Motors inaugurated two EV-specific dealerships in Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh. Tata Motors is adding two new EVs to the lineup soon as seen with recent test mules – Safari EV and Harrier EV. These will be flagship offerings from Tata.ev, sitting above the recently launched Nexon EV (Nexon.ev).

Safari EV And Harrier EV Spotted On Tow Truck

Named Tata.ev dealerships, these EV-specific showrooms and service centres aim to provide curated experience to EV buyers with eco-friendliness being the main mantra. The recent test mules were spotted on a tow truck Both these test mules were extensively draped in camouflage, conceiving their identity.

These test mules on a tow truck were spotted in Pune city. Looking at them on a tow truck, we would say that both these test mules are headed for ARAI testing for range on a single charge. Tata Punch EV test mule spotted in May 2023, was on a tow truck too. The new Safari EV and Harrier EV spy shot is credited to automotive enthusiast Anvay Sheolikar.

Interestingly, these test mules donned pre-facelift bodies and designs that were replaced with ICE models of facelifted Safari and Harrier. Production-spec Safari EV and Harrier EV will bear newer design that Tata Motors showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. The mechanicals (in this case, electricals) are what matters for ARAI testing and certification procedures.

Just like Nexon and Nexon EV, we expect both Harrier EV and Safari EV to get additional features and equipment over their ICE counterparts. Where design is concerned, we can expect minor revisions over their ICE counterparts in the form of a closed grill and revised bumpers to establish a different fascia.

What to expect from Tata.ev’s new flagships?

Just like the new Nexon EV, there is a good probability that Safari and Harrier’s EV counterparts will sport any blue elements. Both on the outside and inside. Tata Motors is currently leading the electric car scene in India with Tiago EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV. That said, India’s electric car scene is expected to get brutal with new incoming EVs.

Safari EV and Harrier will primarily rival Mahindra’s upcoming XUV.e8 (XUV700 electric). Hyundai could come up with an Alcazar EV based on upcoming Creta EV if there is enough demand. The Land Rover derived OMEGARC platform on Safari and Harrier will be modified to accommodate batteries for their EV counterparts.

FWD will be standard with optional dual-motor AWD variants. Tata might sell its flagship electric SUVs with around 60 kWh battery pack, promising a range of around 500 km on a single charge. We hope there is an 80 kWh battery pack option in the mix because Mahindra’s INGLO platform on XUV.e8 is expected to pack 80 kWh worth of cells in higher variants.

Both Tata Safari EV and Harrier EV will be launched in 2024. Considering increasing test mule sightings, they could launch sooner rather than later. Price might start from around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-sh) going till Rs. 35 lakh (ex-sh).

Source – Anvay Sheolikar