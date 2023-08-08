Tata Punch i-CNG Dashcam: Roads Tales Through the Lens

Hyundai Exter Gizmo Showdown – Tata Punch i-CNG dashcam, aftermarket accessory from Blaupunkt

Hyundai Exter is the recent entrant to the competitive lower-tier sub 4m space where Tata Punch and Citroen C3 operate. In typical Hyundai fashion, Exter is a feature-loaded offering packed to the gills with gizmos. Now the small car is blowing back punches in retaliation with added features Punch sunroof along with i-CNG kit with twin cylinders.

An integrated dashcam is one of the main highlights of Hyundai Exter. Tata Motors does offer Blaupunkt dashcam accessory with Punch which enables both front and rear monitoring. Thanks to TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly Youtube channel, we can see how the top-spec Punch i-CNG Accomplished Dazzle trim with dashcam accessory looks like.

Tata Punch i-CNG Accomplished Dazzle S – Enough features?

For starters, Tata is not offering i-CNG variants with Creative trim, which is ICE Punch’s top-spec trim level. So, Punch i-CNG’s top specification extends till Accomplished Dazzle trim. Here’s what the Punch i-CNG Pure Trim has to offer.

On the outside, the more pricey the model, the more packed with goodies it is so as to not look like a lower trim. Tata Punch does this with projector headlights, 16” alloy wheels, body-colour door handles and ORVMs, roof rails in black finish, LED DRLs, fog lights, LED tail lights, wide opening doors and blackened B and C pillars. Rear lacks a washer and wiper along with a defogger.

But we can see a camera accessory inside the car at the rear, which is part of Blaupunkt’s dashcam accessory. This after-market rear camera module is independent of factory-fitted rear camera for reverse assistance. Blaupunkt’s dashcam accessory consists of a front camera as well, which has an integrated display.

With the help of this display, users can control various functions and attributes. These front and rear cameras need wiring and no matter how well Tata dealers implement this accessory, there will be a few exposed wiring that soon becomes a sour point. Other than that, there are a slew of features with Punch i-CNG Accomplished Dazzle.

Features in-line with Exter

On the inside, there is a 7” touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, steering-mounted audio controls, auto climate control, front individual armrests, auto headlights, auto wipers and more. Punch i-CNG’s party trick is in the boot as it is one of the most usable luggage spaces in a CNG vehicle.

It gets the same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol+CNG bi-fuel engine as Tata’s other i-CNG vehicles. Punch i-CNG makes 72 bhp and 109 Nm with CNG fuel and 87 bhp and 115 Nm with petrol. CNG only gets a 5-speed MT gearbox option.