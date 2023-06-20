Tata Safari Facelift Interiors Spied For The First Time

Both Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift will get these new interior elements that will uplift the cabin ambiance

Tata Safari facelift has been under testing for quite some time. There are multiple test mule sightings that we have covered till now. With the facelift, Tata Motors intends to offer a brand new design language with its flagship Harrier and Safari. This design language is inspired by the Tata Curvv concept that will launch in the future too.

Previous set of test mules covered new alloy wheel design for ICE Safari facelift and Harrier facelift. Automotive enthusiast Kritartha Das captured Safari facelift’s interior pictures. This is the first time Safari facelift interior spy shots have surfaced on the internet. Let’s take a look.

Tata Safari facelift interiors spied

Even though Tata Motors have clad its interiors, we can pinpoint most new elements. For starters, there is a new two-spoke steering wheel with logo illumination.

This steering wheel gets leather wrapping and is similar to what we have seen with Nexon facelift. The main infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster will remain similar to the ones featured in Red Dark Edition.

The AC vents at the center console are new and take an interesting shape to blend in the new-age theme Tata has implemented. Except for the center console, the dashboard is still largely the same as the outgoing model. Nexon facelift’s new touch and toggle climate control panel is likely too. In this test mule, the company has camouflaged this area.

Below this panel, there is a new knob with a display on top of it that is likely to control ESP Advanced Terrain Response modes. This knob is likely to be similar to the one seen in Nexon EV Max, where it takes the responsibility of its gear selector. Speaking of gear selectors, Tata Safari facelift features a much smaller and more sophisticated-looking unit for AT variants.

Changes on the outside

Door pads are identical to the outgoing model and Purple upholstery is likely to be limited to Nexon facelift only. Tata Motors will give Harrier and Safari an all-new front fascia. Full-width LED DRLs converging in the middle to form its new logo for passenger vehicles is probable too. Vertical LED headlights, re-designed front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels (probably 19”) are notable elements.

We hope Tata gives a comprehensive range of ADAS suite with this update with both Harrier and Safari, rear seat ventilation and rear seat entertainment with Safari, and rear disc brake as standard with Harrier facelift. The 2.0L diesel engine (168 bhp, 350 Nm, 6MT, 6AT) and a new 1.5L turbo petrol (170 bhp and 250 Nm) are likely to be its powertrain options. Launch will probably happen by festive season.