Thar 5-door Dashboard Spied Undisguised – New Details Emerge

Satya Singh
Refreshed dashboard for Thar 5-door has a new colour theme and space for a larger touchscreen and new instrument cluster

In 2024, car enthusiasts are looking forward to the 5-door Thar. Test mules have been spotted testing and launch is expected around June next year. Ahead of that, 5-door Thar’s dashboard has been spotted undergoing various tests at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

Thar 5-door dashboard fully revealed

It appears that the dashboard and linked body parts are undergoing vibration tests. This is a crucial step to ensure quiet and comfortable rides. The dashboard is being tested in its skeletal form, which provides a clear view of all the upcoming changes. It is easy to identify this dashboard with Thar, as it gets signature features such as the circular AC vents, a familiar centre console, grab handle for the front passenger and a metal badge plate below the left AC vent.

Talking about some of the new features, the dashboard of the Thar 5-door gets a dual-tone brown and black colour theme. This is different from the all-black theme of the standard 3-door Thar. It is likely that the rest of the cabin including the seat upholstery will have the dual-tone brown and black colour theme. It has more of familial vibes, which is in line with the primary purpose of launching the 5-door Thar. It is also possible that multiple interior colour theme options can be made available for 5-door Thar.

In other major changes, the hollow space for the infotainment screen appears to be larger. It should be able to accommodate a 10.25-inch touchscreen. The existing 3-door Thar is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. The new touchscreen will also be getting the latest UI from Mahindra. Another possibility is a new instrument cluster for 5-door Thar. Other unique aspects of 5-door Thar include a sunroof and new front arm rest. A and B pillars get grab handles.

Thar 5-door design, specs

It is unlikely that Mahindra will introduce major changes to the styling of 5-door Thar. However, some cosmetic touch-ups may be necessary in line with the needs and expectations of the target audience. The 5-door version may have a toned-down appearance in comparison to the standard Thar. Mahindra is likely to offer both 4×2 and 4×4 options with 5-door Thar. It remains to be seen if some of the off-roading capabilities are impacted due to the longer body and wheelbase.

Engine options will be borrowed from the standard Thar. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 150 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre diesel unit makes 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Mahindra 5-door is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The existing 3-door Thar is available at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh (RWD). The top-spec diesel AT 4WD variant costs Rs 16.94 lakh.

