Mahindra Trademarked 7 Names For Thar 5-Door Model – Armada Name Revival?

Out of the 7 names trademarked by Mahindra, we wish the Thar 5-Door model get Thar Armada name, evoking a ton of nostalgia in potential buyers

Mahindra Thar 5-Door model is set to launch in 2024 and is the hottest product launch of that year. Lifestyle off-road vehicles have seen an uproar since 2020. That’s when Mahindra launched the new Thar. 5-Door model is likely to get a new suffix associated with Thar name. Mahindra has already trademarked 7 different possibilities. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra Trademarked 7 Names For Thar 5-Door

Car makers often tend to dwell on their heritage to invoke brand association and nostalgia in buyers. This is a perfect way to invoke emotions among buyers across multiple generations. This applies to naming strategies too. We saw this effect with Tata Motors when they brought back Safari nameplate after speculations for Buzzard and Gravitas names.

Mahindra can to pull a similar nostalgia card with the new Thar 5-Door model. For starters, it looks like the Jeeps of the past along with carrying the design lineage of MM and Major series of vehicles and later, Thar CRDe. If the name of this new vehicle is paying a tribute to the past, it would potentially hit a sweet spot.

Of the 7 potential names trademarked for the 5-Door model, we would lean a lot toward Thar Armada name than the other six. Refreshing your memory, Mahindra Armada’s production spanned between 1993 and 2001. It was a 5-door MUV with a long wheelbase from Mahindra that measured 4.3m in length.

If we radiate Mahindra Armada’s ethos on a modern Mahindra vehicle, it matches with upcoming Thar 5-Door model. It has similar Jeep-inspired design ethos and is expected to have a similar length as well. I wish Thar Armada is the final name for Thar 5-Door model as it invokes nostalgia of many potential buyers.

Including me, of course. My father was Karnataka State Government Official with an Armada and a Sumo for his department. I loved the Armada so much, that I even had a green Armada scale model toy as a kid which had white running boards and bumpers.

Other possible names

There are six other names for the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door model. They are Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Savannah, Thar Roxx, Thar Gladius and Thar Centurion. All of these 7 names were trademarked last month. When compared to Thar 3-Door model, upcoming 5-Door model will feature a slightly refreshed fascia.

There are feature additions including a 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, fancier instrument screen, a single pane sunroof that is between 1st and 2nd row, front centre armrest with rear AC vents, C-pillar mounted door handles, new headlights and fog lights among others. Powertrain options may include just the 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel.

The 1.5L 3-cylinder diesel is less likely to be a part of this package. 4X4 transfer case is probably optional with lower-spec RWD variants to lure urban buyers at an attractive price point. Mechanically locking diff for rear axle could be optional, only bundled with top-spec LX trim.