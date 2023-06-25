This Maruti Gypsy Is A Wannabe Rolls Royce With Wiesmann Grill

Modified Maruti Gypsy like this are a common occurrence in India as wedding reception vehicles, as showpieces, etc

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is one of the most popular lifestyle off-roaders in India. It is light and is very thrash-able and is a fan favourite among Indians. Even the Indian Military operates a large fleet of Gypsys. Maruti Suzuki has launched Jimny, which is a logical successor for Gypsy.

But some Gypsys of the past are getting new lives in the form of EV conversions for the Indian Military. Some are not very fortunate to retain their working conditions and become showpieces. This Gypsy we recently encountered is a wannabe Rolls Royce which doesn’t even have an engine. Let’s take a look.

This Maruti Gypsy Is A Wannabe Rolls Royce

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy gets a ladder-frame chassis and is a favourite among modders that create replica vintage cars. These vintage replica cars do duties as wedding reception cars and limousines.

These are illegal to be driven on public roads in almost all cases, but it is what it is. Some even become just showpieces or lawn decorations. That is precisely what has happened with this Gypsy Rolls Royce. We encountered it at the Taj Hotel in Jaipur during Hero’s Xtreme 160R 4V launch event.

When I first saw it, I immediately thought of a Wiesmann and not a Rolls Royce, which means the modder’s execution is more miss than hit. Now that I think about it, it can be a vintage Austin or a Morris, or even a Wolseley.

Type-R branded steering wheel

Except for the RR badge on the Wiesmann-like grille, there is not much on this car that screams a Rolls-Royce. In place of the Spirit of Ecstacy, there is a flag for some reason. Forget Spirit of Ecstacy, it didn’t even have an engine.

Other bizarre elements include a (fake) Type-R branded steering wheel. If you’re wondering what Type-R is, it is a high-performance trim for Honda cars. There is no top section for the windscreen where Gypsy’s roof was cut. Very unlike Rolls-Royce.

The colour combination of vibrant red and brown wood interiors worked well, though. Generous use of chrome also worked in its favour. Would you have an ornament like this at your house?