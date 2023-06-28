Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles May 2023 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar, KTM

Motorcycle sales in May 2023 in the 200-500cc segment has posted a YoY and MoM growth with Royal Enfield commanding 4 out of 5 top spots

Motorcycle sales in the 200-500cc segment improved by 33.32 percent YoY in May 2023. Sales stood at 86,553 units in the past month, up from 64,919 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM growth from 75,967 units sold in April 2023.

Topping the sales chart was RE Classic 350 which has posted a 12.05 percent YoY de-growth. Sales dipped to 26,350 units in May 2023 from 29,959 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 3,609 unit volume de-growth with the Classic 350 commanding a 30.44 percent share on this list.

Top 10 200cc to 500cc Motorcycles May 2023

RE Hunter 350, launched in October 2022, has recorded sales of 18,869 units with a 21.80 percent share. RE Bullet 350 sales improved by 19.49 percent to 8,314 units in May 2023 from 6,958 units sold in May 2022 while sales of Meteor 350 dipped by 14.44 percent to 7,024 units from 8,209 units sold in the same month last year.

Breaking the Royal Enfield stronghold was Bajaj Pulsar 220/250cc with 6,143 units sold last month. This was an astounding 16963.89 percent YoY growth from only 36 units sold in May 2022. Thereafter it was the RE Electra cruiser bike that accounted for 4,366 unit sales last month, up 15.84 percent as against 3,769 units sold in May 2022.

Honda Hness CB350, which featured at No. 7 on this list saw a 23.34 percent YoY growth in sales to 4,080 units, up from 3,308 units sold in May 2022. Sales growth was also recorded for Himalayan (4,064 units), KTM 250 range (1,384 units) and KTM 390 range (1,117 units).

200-500cc Motorcycle Sales in Sub-1,000 unit range

Recording sales of sub-1000 units was the Avenger 220 with 932 units sold last month, a 223.61 percent growth over 288 units sold in May 2022. Bajaj Dominar 400 sales dipped 24.19 percent to 583 units while sales of Dominar 250 improved by 17.42 percent to 519 units in May 2023.

The list also included the TVS Apache 310 (267 units), Ninja 300 (132 units), Husqvarna 250 (41 units) and Ninja 400 (16 units). Gixxer 250 and V Strom sales were at 16 units and 3 units respectively.

Taking into account retail sales of Classic Legends with Jawa /Yezdi branded motorcycles, the company has reported a 34.78 percent YoY degrowth to 2,333 units in May 2023, from 3,577 units sold in May 2022. In the past month, the company updated the Jawa/Yezdi bikes with new age technologies and fitments that enhanced ride and engine performance. The engines now comply with BS-VI Phase 2 (OBD2) emission norms following which prices have also seen a marginal increase.