Top 10 Cars Oct 2023 – WagonR, Swift, Nexon, Punch, Creta

Maruti Suzuki commanded top 10 car sales in October 2023 with a total of 64 percent share on this list

Maruti Suzuki had 6 of its models on the top 10 car sales list in October 2023. Tata Motors had two while Mahindra and Hyundai had one each. It was in-fact a record month for each of these automakers who have reported their highest ever monthly sales. Total sales of the top 10 cars in October 2023 stood at 1,63,089 units, up 26.28 percent over 1,29,148 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 33,941 units. Every car on this list has reported a double digit YoY growth except for the Maruti Baleno, sales of which suffered a de-growth.

Top 10 Cars Oct 2023 – Maruti WagonR Leads the List

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car in October 2023. Sales stood at 22,080 units, up 23.04 percent YoY over 17,945 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 4,135 units with the WagonR commanding a 13.54 percent share.

Swift was at No. 2 garnering sales of 20,598 units last month, up 19.54 percent over 17,231 units sold in October 2022. Maruti Suzuki is actively testing the 2024 Swift which is slated to receive a significant upgrade over its current counterpart. This 4th gen Swift is based on a heavily updated version of the third-gen platform and is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2024 in India.

Tata Nexon sales grew by 22.66 percent YoY to 16,887 units in October 2023, up from 13,767 units sold in the same month last year to currently command a 10.35 percent share. The Nexon was the highest selling SUV in October 2023. Its recent facelift brought in several updated features, a new design language inspired from Curvv concept and a host of new infotainment and safety equipment.

Maruti Baleno sales dipped 3.24 percent YoY to 16,594 units in October 2023 down 555 units when compared to 17,149 units sold in October 2022. However, sales of the Maruti Brezza grew by 61.45 percent YoY to 16,050 units, up 6,109 units as against 9,941 units sold in October 2022 to command a 9.84 percent share on this list.

Tata Punch, Maruti DZire and Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio/N, Hyundai Creta

Lower down the sales list was the Tata Punch. Sales improved by 39.47 percent YoY to 15,317 units, up from 10,982 units sold in October 2022. More recently, Tata Motors has done away with the Puncture Kit from select models of the Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Maruti DZire sales also increased significantly in October 2023 up 19.30 percent YoY to 14,699 units, from 12,321 units sold in October 2022. It was in September 2023 that sales of the DZire crossed the 25 lakh unit mark, a feat achieved in 15 years of launch. The DZire is currently India’s highest selling sedan, commanding a 50 percent market share in its segment.

Also from the Maruti Suzuki stables was the Ertiga 7 seater MUV that amassed sales of 14,209 units in the past month. This was a 35.40 percent YoY growth over 10,494 units sold in October 2022 relating to a 3,715 unit improvement in volumes. Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra Scorpio N duo saw an 82.55 percent YoY growth in sales to 13,578 units, up from 7,438 units sold in October 2022. It was the Scorpio /N along with the XUV700 and Bolero that steered the company to record its highest ever SUV sales in the past month.

At No. 10 on the top 10 car sales list was Hyundai Creta. Sales improved by 10.08 percent YoY to 13,077 units up from 11,880 units sold in October 2022. This was a 1,197 unit volume growth with the Creta commanding an 8.02 percent share on this list.