Top 10 Hatchbacks Nov 2023 – Swift, i20, Baleno, Altroz, Glanza, Tiago

Maruti Suzuki models topped the list of best-selling hatchbacks last month with WagonR and Swift seeing rising YoY demand

Lackluster sales were reported for hatchbacks in November 2023. Sales saw double digit de-growth both on a YoY and MoM basis down to 85,112 units. There was a 21.71 percent YoY de-growth from 1,08,711 units sold in November 2022 while in October 2023 there had been 1,12,665 units sold relating to a 24.46 percent MoM decline in sales.

Top 10 Hatchback Sales November 2023

Maruti Suzuki commanded a 67 percent market share in the hatchback segment in November 2023 with 7 of its models on this list out of which 4 were in the top-10 though only the WagonR and Swift posted a YoY growth. WagonR sales grew by 12.55 percent YoY to 16,567 units in November 2023 from 14,720 units sold in November 2022. However, MoM sales fell by 24.97 percent when compared to 22,080 units sold in October 2023.

Swift sales also improved by 1.04 percent YoY to 15,311 units whereas there had been 15.153 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales fell by 25.67 percent over 20,598 units sold in October 2023. Baleno and Alto sales fell both YoY and MoM to 12,961 units and 8,076 units in November 2023. At No. 5 was the Hyundai i20 with 5,727 unit sales in the past month, down 20.85 percent from 7,236 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales also dipped 20.59 percent from 7,212 units sold in October 2023.

Tata Tiago has seen increased demand. Sales grew by 8.06 percent YoY and 2.85 percent MoM to 5,508 units in November 2023. There had been 5,097 units and 5,256 units sold in November 2022 and October 2023 respectively. These sales figures also included that of the Tiago EV which has been well received by buyers in the country.

Hatchback sales November 2023

Lower down the sales list was the Tata Altroz (4,955 units) Hyundai i20 NIOS (4,708 units), Toyota Glanza (3,950 units), Maruti Celerio (2,215 units), Maruti S-Presso (1,883 units) and Maruti Ignis (1,660 units). Each of these hatchbacks have seen significantly lower sales both on YoY and MoM basis.

MG Comet, the electric hatchback, launched in India earlier this year has seen 698 unit sales last month. It was a 32.63 percent MoM de-growth from 1,036 units sold in October 2023. Renault Kwid also fell YoY and MoM to 610 units.

Citroen C3 has posted 265 units sales with a 67.04 percent YoY de-growth but improved on a MoM basis by 19.37 percent when compared to 222 units sold in October 2023. Citroen eC3 was not as popular among buyers in the segment as the company sold only 18 units in the past month from 179 units sold in October 2023 relating to an 89.94 percent MoM de-growth.