Euro-spec Citroen eC3 Breaks Cover – How Much Better Than Indian Model?

Even though Euro-spec Citroen eC3 is based on a heavily modified version of Indian eC3’s CC21 platform, there are stark differences between both models

The iconic French carmaker, Citroen, has taken covers off its new Euro-spec eC3 electric hatchback. This is touted for European market and is different from the eC3 hatchback that Citroen has on offer in India. So, the obvious question arises as to just how much better is Euro-spec Citroen eC3 is, than India-spec Citroen eC3.

Euro-spec Citroen eC3 breaks cover

For starters, Euro-spec Citroen eC3 is significantly more premium-looking than India-spec Citroen eC3. Even though the overall silhouette and proportions are comparable, Euro model looks a lot more sophisticated. Starting with the fascia, Euro model has Citroen’s new logo that sits proudly on its nose.

There are significantly more stylish LED DRL signatures with Euro model and it has LED headlights between DRLs. Lower bumper has two black plastic trims, while there are sleeker and squarish fog light housings closer to the centre. There are smaller air dams too as Euro-spec Citroen eC3 is electric only, unlike Indian model.

Basic silhouette is closer between two models. But, India-spec models have cheaper-feeling lift-type door handles and fender-mounted turn indicators, which are turn-offs. Because top-spec Shine trim is still not on offer with India-spec eC3, there are no alloy wheels, while Euro model has stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.

There are no LED tail light elements with Indian model along with dual-tone bumper designs. The muscular power bulges on bonnet are more pronounced with Euro-spec model and the same trend continues with the rest of sheet metal profiling and detailing of the rest of its exterior design.

Which is plusher on the inside?

Euro-spec Citroen eC3 has a lot more tech and premiumness to offer than India-spec eC3. For starters, the steering on Euro model is chunkier and gets leather cladding and stitching. The dual-layered dashboard looks like it has fabric cladding for a soft-touch feel. AC vents, buttons, switches and interior trims are a lot more premium and sophisticated too.

Features including auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a heads-up display, a higher-res 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a sophisticated centre console, wireless phone charging, front centre armrest are exclusive to Euro-spec Citroen eC3 only.

Euro model is based on a heavily modified version of Indian eC3’s CC21 platform, christened ‘Smart Car’ platform. Given that it is for European market, there will be a thorough rework where crash safety is concerned. Other than that, Euro model will pack better safety tech and other mandated compliances too.

In terms of powertrains, India-spec Citroen eC3 packs a smaller 29.2 kWh battery pack that powers a 57 PS single electric motor, promising 320 km of range. Euro model has a larger 44 kWh battery pack, 113 PS electric motors, promising 320 km range.

We don’t expect European model to go on sale in India. But when Citroen is facelifting C3 in India, we now know where the inspiration will be drawn from. The company recently launched C3 Aircross in India.