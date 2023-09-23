Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2023 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Hero Splendor continues to be the No 1 selling motorcycle – with almost 2.9 lakh units sold in Aug 2023

In earlier posts, we discussed top 10 selling two wheelers as well as top 10 selling scooters. In this post, let’s take a look at the top 10 selling motorcycles for Aug 2023. The Indian motorcycle market continued its spirited journey in August 2023, with the top 10 motorcycles dominating sales charts across the country. The latest sales data reveals interesting trends in both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) performance, showcasing the preferences of Indian riders.

Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2023 August 2023 vs August 2022 – Year-on-Year Performance

In August 2023, the Indian motorcycle market witnessed an overall growth of 2.15% compared to the same period last year. The total sales for the top 10 motorcycles in August 2023 reached a whopping 8,12,423 units, compared to 7,95,362 units in August 2022. The leading motorcycle in terms of sales remained Hero Splendor, which sold 2,89,930 units, displaying a YoY growth of 1.37%.

Honda Shine secured the second spot, with 1,48,712 units sold, marking an impressive YoY growth of 23.78%. However, Bajaj Pulsar experienced a slight dip in sales, with 90,685 units sold, reflecting a decrease of 6.64% compared to August 2022. Here is a summary of the top 10 motorcycles’ sales performance in August 2023 compared to the previous year:

1. Hero Splendor: 2,89,930 units (+1.37%)

2. Honda Shine: 1,48,712 units (+23.78%)

3. Bajaj Pulsar: 90,685 units (-6.64%)

4. Hero HF Deluxe: 73,006 units (+1.08%)

5. TVS Raider: 42,375 units (+111.20%)

6. Bajaj Platina: 40,693 units (-59.30%)

7. Hero Passion: 38,043 units (+35.15%)

8. Honda Unicorn: 31,473 units (+25.64%)

9. Hero Glamour: 31,388 units (+13.67%)

10. RE Classic 350: 26,118 units (+37.51%)

Month-on-Month Performance – August 2023 vs July 2023

In terms of month-on-month performance, August 2023 witnessed a significant surge in sales compared to July 2023. The total sales for the top 10 motorcycles in August 2023 stood at 8,12,423 units, up by a substantial 21.90% from 6,66,463 units sold in July 2023.

Hero Splendor continued to dominate the charts, with a remarkable MoM growth of 26.69%. It was followed closely by Honda Shine, which witnessed a substantial MoM increase of 44.28%. On the other hand, Hero Glamour experienced the most significant MoM growth, with a staggering 186.99% increase in sales. Here is a summary of the top 10 motorcycles’ sales performance in August 2023 compared to July 2023:

1. Hero Splendor: 2,89,930 units (+26.69%)

2. Honda Shine: 1,48,712 units (+44.28%)

3. Bajaj Pulsar: 90,685 units (+3.10%)

4. Hero HF Deluxe: 73,006 units (+10.73%)

5. TVS Raider: 42,375 units (+14.84%)

6. Bajaj Platina: 40,693 units (+21.27%)

7. Hero Passion: 38,043 units (+11.06%)

8. Honda Unicorn: 31,473 units (-21.55%)

9. Hero Glamour: 31,388 units (+186.99%)

10. RE Classic 350: 26,118 units (+4.94%)

These statistics reveal the dynamic nature of the Indian motorcycle market, with riders displaying varying preferences and behaviours in response to different economic and market conditions. The industry continues to evolve, keeping manufacturers on their toes as they strive to meet the diverse demands of Indian consumers.