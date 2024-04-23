Top 10 Motorcycles Sales FY24 – Splendor, Shine, Platina, Raider, Classic 350

Hero MotoCorp had four of its motorcycles on this list with the Splendor and Passion posting YoY growth while HF Deluxe and Glamour sales suffered a setback

After we have detailed top 10 two wheelers in FY24 and top 10 scooters in the past fiscal, we now take a look at the leading motorcycles that scored among the top 10 in FY24 and compare these sales to that of FY23.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales FY24 – Hero Splendor Leads

Overall the two wheeler segment as a whole has seen outstanding growth in FY24. This resulted in Honda posting record sales while Suzuki also recorded its highest ever sales in FY24 along with TVS Motor Company. Motorcycle sales in FY24 grew by 11.48% YoY to 1,24,18,128 units, up from 1,11,38,889 units sold in FY23. This was a volume growth of 12,79,239 units with most models on the top 10 list showing off a marked improvement.

Hero Splendor was the best-selling motorcycle in FY24 with 32,93,324 units sold during the said period, up 1.15% over 32,55,744 units sold in FY23. The Hero Splendor currently holds a 26.52% share on this list. It was the only motorcycle to see sales above the 15 lakh unit mark in FY24.

At No. 2 was the Honda Shine. This commuter bike, which comes in with a 123cc engine has amassed sales of 14,82,957 units in FY24, up 22.66% over 12,09,025 units sold in FY23. It holds an 11.94% share on this list and is among the more affordable bikes in its 125cc segment.

Bajaj Pulsar range has long been hot favorites among buyers in India. Offered in a host of variants in the 125cc to 25cc range, sales grew by 37.11% YoY in FY24 to 14,10,974 units, up from 10,29,057 units sold in FY23. The Pulsar commands an 11.36 percent share on this list. More recently, the company has teased the Pulsar 400 ahead of official launch on 3rd May 2024. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick and Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero MotoCorp also had the HF Deluxe on this list though sales dipped to 10,34,178 units in FY24 from 10,52,178 units sold in FY23. This was a very marginal de-growth of 1.70% YoY with the HF Deluxe commanding an 8.33% share.

Sub-10 lakh Motorcycle Sales in Top 10 FY24

Accounting for sales in the sub-10 lakh range was the Bajaj Platina, sales of which fell by 5.90% YoY to 5,02,486 units in FY24 from 5,34,017 units sold in FY23. This was volume growth of 2,39,055 units. Garnering attention in the motorcycle segment was also the TVS Raider with a 99.86% YoY growth in sales in FY24. Sales escalated to 4,78,443 units in the past fiscal from 2,39,388 units sold in FY23.

Lower down the motorcycle sales FY2024 list was also the TVS Apache (3,78,072 units), Hero Passion (3,22,370 units) and Hero Glamour (2,35,219 units) out of which it was the Hero Passion that has posted outstanding sales growth of 109.90% YoY in FY24.