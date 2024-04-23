Bajaj Pulsar 400 First Official Teaser Ahead Of Launch – More Sporty

Upcoming Pulsar 400 is expected to use Pulsar NS200’s perimeter chassis, whereas the engine will come from Dominar 400

Bajaj is readying the all-new biggest Pulsar ever – the Pulsar 400. Enthusiasts can expect exhilarating rides across city streets and highways. Moreover, owning the bike will not create any major financial burden. Expected to be positioned below the Dominar, Pulsar 400 is likely to be the most affordable 40 hp, 400 cc bike.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 First Teaser

Ahead of launch on 3rd May 2024, Bajaj has released the first official teaser of the upcoming Pulsar 400. Teaser gives us a sneak peek into the new design. Compared to the NS 250, the rear tyre hugger seems to be redesigned, likely to accommodate a fatter rear tyre.

For the biggest Pulsar, Bajaj will ensure that it delivers a robust performance and gets a comprehensive range of features. The engine is likely to be borrowed from Dominar 400. The 373cc single cylinder engine is also currently in use with KTM 390 Adventure and RC 390.

However, power and torque output is different for Dominar in comparison to the KTM bikes. On-board Dominar, the engine churns out 40 PS and 35 Nm. The KTM bikes have the engine in a higher state of tune, delivering 43.5 PS and 37 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 Launch Teaser Out pic.twitter.com/G4qDXFNdLZ — RushLane (@rushlane) April 23, 2024

A slip and assist clutch will be offered as standard with Pulsar 400. Quickshifter could be optional or offered with a top-spec variant. Talking about other hardware specifications, the chassis could be borrowed from the Pulsar NS200. The robust perimeter frame has proven credentials and can easily support higher capacity engines. It is likely to receive some additional tweaks and reinforcements to make it suitable for the biggest Pulsar.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 will be getting features such as USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. Both ends will have disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS as standard. A fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth will allow users to stay connected on the go. Pulsar 400 could also get features such as turn-by-turn navigation. All-LED lighting and an underbelly exhaust are likely.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 pricing

Bajaj could announce an attractive, limited period launch offer for Pulsar 400. A sub-2 lakh pricing may be challenging, but not impossible. Especially, in case an initial price offer is launched. Bajaj will be looking to provide the best possible boost to the biggest Pulsar. And competitive pricing will play a key role in achieving that goal. A more realistic price band will be around Rs 2.0 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh. This price band seems appropriate in view of the pricing of Dominar 400 that starts at Rs 2.31 lakh.

With Pulsar 400, the Pulsar range will evolve to its full potential. An interesting fact is that when Bajaj was planning to launch its 400cc bike, it had the option to use the Pulsar brand name. However, the Pulsar brand name at that time was associated with lower capacity bikes. As a result, a decision was taken in favour of an entirely new brand – the Dominar. It was expected that Dominar 400 would be a game changer in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment. But that hasn’t been the case. It remains to be seen if the Pulsar 400 can achieve a larger share in the sub-500cc segment.