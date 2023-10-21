HomeBike NewsTop 10 Motorcycles Sep 2023 - Splendor, Apache, Pulsar, Classic 350

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2023 – Splendor, Apache, Pulsar, Classic 350

Pearl Daniels
New Royal Enfield Classic 350
Cumulatively, September 2023’s total sales reached 9,07,433 units for the top 10 motorcycles, marking a 3.77% growth from September 2022

In the earlier post, we discussed top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters. In this post, let’s take a look at the top selling motorcycles of India. India’s motorcycle industry, known for its diverse offerings and consumer preferences, has showcased intriguing shifts in September 2023. With a mix of stalwarts and emerging challengers, the market landscape offers valuable insights. Let’s dive deep into the sales figures, comparing them both year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM).

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2023 : Year-on-Year Overview

Holding its title as the market leader, Hero Splendor registered an increase of 9.99% YoY. This growth translates to an additional 29,043 units compared to last September, emphasizing its continued acceptance among the masses. Shimmering in second place, Honda Shine gleamed with an impressive 11.26% growth YoY. The numbers speak for themselves, with a rise of 16,351 units, revealing the brand’s consistent quality and trust.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2023 vs Sep 2022 – YoY performance

Showcasing its enduring appeal, Bajaj Pulsar sped forward with a robust 14.40% YoY growth, enhancing its tally by 15,123 units. Such growth highlights its standing as a preferred choice for many biking enthusiasts. The journey wasn’t as smooth for Hero HF Deluxe, which faced a dip of 10.13%. This decline meant a reduction of 9,478 units YoY, hinting at shifting preferences or emerging competition.

The market’s dark horse, TVS Raider, left everyone in awe with a meteoric 123.99% YoY growth. With an increase of 26,987 units, it’s evident that the brand’s strategies and the bike’s features resonated well with consumers. On the flip side, Bajaj Platina confronted a significant drop of 33.73% YoY. This translated to 24,739 fewer units, raising questions about market positioning or external factors influencing its performance.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2023 vs Aug 2023 – MoM performance

Consistency was the name of the game for Hero Passion, registering a minimal growth of 0.34%. This translates to a modest 122 unit difference YoY, showcasing its stable market presence. The brand faced some challenges with a decline of 7.02% YoY, resulting in 2,688 fewer sales. Factors could range from competitive pricing to evolving consumer preferences. TVS Apache grappled with a sharp 37.67% decrease, amounting to a reduction of 16,180 units from last year. This prompts a closer look at the brand’s positioning and market strategy. Royal Enfield Classic 350 experienced a slight dip of 5.69%, translating to a sales decline of 1,568 units.

Month-on-Month Assessment

While YoY comparisons offer a broader perspective, MoM evaluations give us a pulse of the immediate market scenario. Hero Splendor, with a 10.27% MoM growth and 29,762 additional units, continued to impress. Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar followed suit with 8.63% (12,832 units) and a whopping 32.47% (29,441 units) growth, respectively.

Conversely, Hero Passion and RE Classic 350 faced minor setbacks, with MoM declines of 4.77% (1,813 units) and 0.44% (115 units). Notably, TVS Apache made a significant comeback with a 41.94% MoM growth, adding 7,911 units to its sales.

In Retrospect

September 2023 has been a testament to the ever-dynamic Indian motorcycle market. Brands like Hero Splendor and Honda Shine continued their legacy, while TVS Raider emerged as a formidable contender. The month also brought its set of challenges for some, emphasizing the importance of adaptability in this rapidly changing landscape.

