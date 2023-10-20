Top 10 Scooters September 2023 – Activa, Dio, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq

TVS iQube is the highest-selling electric scooter lineup in India, beating Ola S1 range and securing 6th position in top 10 scooters chart for Sep 2023

Ahead of festive season, scooter sales have seen a big boost in India. In a previous post, we have covered top 10 2W vehicles in September 2023. In September 2023, scooter sales stood at 5,18,912 units with a positive YoY and MoM sales figures as opposed to September 2022 and August 2023.

Top 10 Scooters September 2023

The 5,18,912 scooter sales is quite commendable, especially when compared to 4,87,133 units sold in September 2022 and 4,96,037 units sold in August 2023. This resulted in a 6.52% YoY growth bagging 31,779 units in volume and a 4.61% MoM growth, bagging 22,875 units in volume.

The highest seller is still Honda Activa which soldiers ahead with 2,35,056 units sold last month. It is the undisputed king of scooters for a long time. Activa saw a 4.30% YoY decline, losing 10,551 units in volume. In MoM analysis, Activa saw a 9.39% growth with 20,184 units volume growth. Activa’s market share is 45.30%, up from 43.32% a month before.

TVS Jupiter is the 2nd highest-selling scooter in India. TVS is proactively updating Jupiter line as seen with recent launch of Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect variant with a segment-first TFT instrument display. With 83,130 Jupiters sold last month, TVS registered 0.89% YoY growth and a healthy 18.65% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 736 units YoY and 13,065 units MoM.

Jupiter has a 14.12% market share. At 3rd place, we have Suzuki Access with 57,041 units sold. Access 125 saw a huge YoY growth of 21.75% and a healthy 6.32% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 10,190 units YoY and 3,390 units MoM and Access holds 10.99% market share. TVS’ 2nd vehicle in this list is Ntorq, and it takes 4th place in top 10 scooters list in September 2023.

With 32,103 units sold, Ntorq witnessed 1.92% YoY growth and 11.52% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 606 units YoY and 3,316 units MoM. Despite the recent updates with Honda Dio, it completely fell in the red with a 20.05% YoY decline and a 42.90% MoM decline, losing 6,015 units YoY and 18,019 units MoM in volume.

TVS iQube registers highest YoY growth of 311%

With 20,276 units sold last month, TVS iQube became 6th highest-selling scooter and the highest-selling electric scooter in India. YoY growth was 311.86% (highest in this list), as opposed to 4,923 units sold a year ago. However, MoM saw a 15.12% decline in sales. Ola sold 18,647 electric scooters last month.

It became 2nd highest-selling e-scooter in India. Ola S1 range registered 88.39% YoY growth gaining 8,749 units in volume and 0.10% MoM growth with 19 units gained in volume. By selling 17,506 units, Suzuki Burgman became India’s best-selling maxi scooter. Burgman Street 125 witnessed 35.97% YoY growth and a 5.87% MoM decline.

At 9th position, we have Yamaha RayZR 125 with 15,904 units sold last month and almost doubled sales YoY with 95.31% YoY growth and a decent 16.36% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Hero Destini in 10th place with 15,270 units. Even though Hero MotoCorp sold 42K scooters last month, only Destini 125 made it to the top 10 list and registered 2.13% YoY growth and 28.43% MoM growth.