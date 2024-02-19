Top 10 Scooters Jan 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, iQube, Chetak, Destini

Scooter sales have improved by leaps and bounds both on YoY and MoM basis headed by the Honda Activa with a near 39% share

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in India in January 2024, we now break up these sales listing out best-selling scooters and motorcycles. Scooter sales have growth significantly in the first month of this calendar year showing off both a YoY and MoM growth. New entrants into the segment, discounts being offered by various OEMs and rising demand across rural markets have spurred up scooter sales to a great extent.

Top 10 Scooters Jan 2024

Scooter sales in the top 10 list grew by 35.49 percent YoY in January 2024 to 4,48,087 units, up from 3,30,705 units sold in January 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 19.72 percent when compared to 3,74,266 units sold in December 2023. Every model on this list has shown outstanding sales growth both on YoY and MoM basis.

As is seen each month in the recent past, it was the Honda Activa that continued as the undisputed leader in the scooter segment in January 2024. Sales grew by a substantial margin. Currently holding a 38.78 percent share on this list, Honda Activa amassed sales to the extent of 1,73,760 units in January 2024. This was a YoY growth of 33.66 percent over 1,30,001 units sold in January 2023 relating to a volume growth of 43,756 units. MoM sales also saw a 20.39 percent growth over 1,44,335 units sold in December 2023.

Holding on to its No. 2 position was TVS Jupiter with 36.23 percent YoY and 24.67 MoM growth in sales to 74,225 units in January 2023. It currently commands a 15.91 percent share. Suzuki Access sales stood at 55,386 units last month. This was a 21.47 percent YoY growth from 45,597 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales improved by2.76 percent from 53,898 units sold in December 2023.

Electric scooter sales grow in January 2024 – Ola S1 Sales up 75%

With rising petrol prices pushing buyers towards greener scooter options, it was Ola S1 that saw its retail sales improve by a massive 76.73 percent in January 2024 to 32,252 units. There had been just 18,353 units sold in January 2023 while MoM sales improved by 6.57 percent from 30,263 units sold in December 2023.

Not in the electric segment, but the Suzuki Burgman has also reported increased sales to 15,869 units with a 26.91 percent YoY and 60.93 percent MoM growth. Honda Dio also saw sales improve to 25,114 units in the past month as did TVS Ntorq, sales of which grew to 27,227 units in January 2024, up from 24,362 units sold in January 2023. It was also an even more significant MoM growth of 44.43 percent from 18,851 units sold in December 2023.

Bajaj Chetak has increased demand as it registered the highest YoY growth on this list. Sales went up by a massive 303.19 percent YoY to 14,144 units in January 2024 whereas there had been 3,508 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales were 8.73 percent higher when compared to sales in December 2023 which stood at 13,008 units. The new Chetak is offered in two variants – Urbane and Premium and comes in at Rs 1.15,000 and Rs 1,35,463 (ex-sh) respectively.

TVS Motor’s sole electric scooter in its portfolio, the iQube, also received improved sales in January 2024 to 15,652 units, up 28.62 percent from 12,169 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales saw an even higher percentage growth by 39.35 percent from 11,232 units sold in December 2023. Trailing the list was the Hero Destini with 14,458 units sold last month relating to a 35.49 percent YoY and 41.87 percent MoM growth.