Top 10 Sedans Aug 2023 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Verna, Tigor, Virtus, Slavia, Ciaz

Sedan sales in August 2023 saw a marginal increase both on YoY and MoM basis with the Maruti DZire garnering highest demand

In recent times, sedan sales in India have been on the ebb overtaken by the SUV/Crossover segment while hatchbacks too have been seeing diminishing demand. Rising competition coupled with a shift in customer demands has resulted in lower sales across the sedan segment.

Sedan Sales August 2023

It has led to most automakers pulling out their sedans from their lineup to the extent that the segment has been left with just a handful of models, a number of which showed lacklustre sales in the past month. In August 2023, sedan sales grew by 2.53 percent to 33,593 units, down 829 units when compared to 32,764 units sold in the same month last year. On a MoM basis as well, it was a marginal growth of 1.05 percent when compared to 33,244 units sold in July 2023.

Maruti DZire topped the sales charts in August 2023. Sales grew by 12.01 percent YoY to 13,293 units, up from 11,868 units sold in August 2022 to currently command a 39.57 percent share on this list. MoM sales however, suffered a setback of 0.76 percent from 13,395 units sold in July 2023. Such was its sales over past few months that it allowed the company to record total sales of 25 lakh units in the 15 years that the DZire has been in production. No other sedan in this segment has been able to surpass this sales pitch.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Aura beating the Honda Amaze by a significant margin. Sales improved by 11.74 percent YoY to 4,892 units, up from 4,378 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales also grew by 8.37 percent over 4,514 units sold in July 2023. The Aura currently commands a 14.56 percent market share. Next in line was the Honda Amaze of which sales improved 4.27 percent YoY and 5.26 percent MoM to 3,564 units in August 2023. There had been 3,418 units and 3,386 units sold in August 2022 and July 2023 respectively.

Tata Tigor came in next, and while it commanded a No. 3 position on this list, it suffered a 15.46 percent YoY de-growth with sales of 2,947 units in August 2023. This was down 539 units when compared to 3,486 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales improved by 9.80 percent from 2,684 units sold in July 2023.

Hyundai Verna saw sales growth on a YoY basis to 2,576 units, up 48.56 percent from 1,734 units sold in August 2022. This was an 842 unit volume growth with the Verna commanding a 7.67 percent market share. MoM sales dipped by 9.87 percent from 2,858 units sold in July 2023. VW Virtus also saw its sales improve by 145.13 percent YoY to 2,140 units from just 873 units sold in August 2022. Its MoM sales performance was also positive with a 23.20 percent growth from 1,737 units sold in July 2023.

Slavia, City, Ciaz sedan Sales August 2023

Lower sales were reported for the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz sedans in the past month. Slavia sales dipped by 14.63 percent to 1,657 units in August 2023, down from 1,941 units sold in August 2022. It was a marginal 0.18 percent MoM growth from 1,654 units sold in July 2023. Slavia was the 2nd best-selling model in the Skoda lineup last month.

Honda City sales also dipped 57.17 percent YoY to 1,494 units down from 3,488 units sold in August 2023 relating to a volume de-growth of 1,994 units. The City sedan currently commands a 4.45 percent market share. MoM sales grew just marginally by 1.08 percent from 1,478 units sold in July 2023.

Lower down the list, a relatively steep decline in sales was reported for the Maruti Ciaz. Sales fell 44 percent YoY to 849 units from 1,516 units sold in August 2022. MoM sales dipped by 37.02 percent from 1,348 units sold in July 2023. Toyota Camry has seen the highest YoY growth in terms of percentage. Sales improved by 191.94 percent YoY to 181 units in August 2023 from just 62 units sold in August 2022. Mom sales however suffered a setback of 4.74 percent when compared to 190 units sold in July 2023.