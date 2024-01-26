Top 10 Sedans Dec 2023 – Dzire, Amaze, Tigor, City, Verna, Slavia, Virtus

Sedan sales saw a sharp drop of 13.70% YoY and 6% MoM in December 2023 with Maruti DZire being the only sedan to cross sales above the 10,000 mark

Earlier this month we listed out top 10 cars sold during December 2023 while now let us look sedan sales in the past month. Sedan sales in December 2023 stood at 28,850 units, down 13.70 percent from 33,430 units sold in December 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 4,580 units. MoM sales also fell by 5.92 percent from 30,665 units sold in November 2023.

Maruti DZire Rules Top 10 Sedan Sales List

Maruti Suzuki DZire was the best-selling sedan and the only model on this list to cross sales above the 10,000 unit mark. Sales of the DZire improved YoY by 16.80 percent to 14,012 units sold in December 2023 from 11,997 units sold in December 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,015 units with the DZire commanding a 48.57 percent share on this list. However, on a MoM basis, DZire sales fell 12.23 percent from 15,965 units sold in November 2023.

At No. 2 was the Hyundai Aura, sales of which dipped 8.28 percent YoY and 0.99 percent MoM to 3,812 units. There had been 4,156 units and 3,850 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively. Honda Amaze also posted YoY and MoM decline in sales down to 2,414 units sold last month. This was a 33.20 percent YoY de-growth over 3,614 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales fell by 8.53 percent from 2,639 units sold in November 2023.

Sales of the VW Virtus sedan have increased both on YoY and MoM basis to 2,199 units in December 2023. This was a 16.47 percent YoY growth over 1,888 units sold in December 2022 while sales grew significantly by 87.31 percent from 1,174 units sold in November 2023. The company is continually adding some freshness to Virtus. In October 2023, there was the Virtus matte edition while in November 2023, the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition came into effect.

Tata Tigor at No. 5 saw its sales dip 46.58 percent YoY to 1,960 units in December 2023 while there had been 3,669 units sold in the same month last year. This was a 1,709 unit volume de-growth. On a MoM basis, however, sales went up by 10.42 percent over 1,775 units sold in November 2023. Tata Motors now gears up to launch the Tigor CNG AMT, making it the first sedan in India to be offered with CNG with automatic transmission.

Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Lower down the list was Skoda Slavia, sales of which fell 13.16 percent YoY to 1,960 units in December 2023. It was however a 12.60 percent MoM growth from 1,749 units sold in November 2023. Honda City (1,112 units) and Hyundai Verna (712 units) both saw a YoY and MoM decline in sales.

Maruti Ciaz sales fell 57.63 percent YoY to 489 units in December 2023 from 1,154 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales however went up by 75.90 percent over 278 units sold in November 32023. Toyota Camry trailed the list with 180 units sold last month, a YoY growth of 153.52 percent from just 71 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales dipped 9.09 percent from 198 units sold in November 2023.