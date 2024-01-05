Top 10 Cars, SUVs Dec 2023 – Nexon, Dzire, Brezza, Scorpio, Venue

In a sign of changing times, SUVs have registered higher sales than some of the popular entry-level cars in December 2023

With highest ever annual sales of more than four million units in 2023, the Indian auto sector has reached a new milestone. As the economy strengthens, one can also notice a shift in consumer preferences. More and more people are now choosing SUVs instead of the entry-level hatchbacks.

Top 10 cars – December 2023

For the first time, Tata Nexon has emerged as the top selling car in the country. Naturally, it is also the top selling SUV. Earlier, the top selling list was usually reserved for cars like Maruti Swift, Dzire and WagonR. Most consumers want to make a strong style statement, which explains the growing preference for SUVs. Other aspects such as equipment list, comfort and awareness about safety are also driving the growth of SUVs.

Nexon was updated a few months ago, which is also contributing to increased sales. In December, Nexon sales were at 15,284 units. YoY growth is 27%, as compared to 12,053 units sold in December 2022. Next in the list is Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with sales of 14,012 units in December. YoY growth is 17%, as compared to 11,997 units sold in December 2022. At number three is Tata Punch, with sales of 13,787 units in December. YoY growth is 30%, as compared to 10,586 units sold in December 2022.

In the list of top 10 cars in December, Maruti’s dominance is well established. However, some of Maruti cars like Swift, Baleno and Eeco have registered negative growth. Ertiga and Brezza are ranked at 4th and 5th spot with YoY growth of 6% and 15%, respectively. Mahindra and Hyundai have one car each in the top 10 list. Scorpio is at 7th spot, with an impressive 62% YoY growth. Hyundai Venue is at 9th spot, with YoY growth of 25%.

Top 10 SUVs – December 2023

In the SUV segment, the sub-4-meter, compact and mid-size SUVs continue to drive growth. In the top 10 list of best selling SUVs in December 2023, Maruti and Hyundai have 3 SUVs each, Tata has two and Mahindra and Kia have one each.

The top two slots are taken by Tata, with Nexon and Punch. The latter had recently achieved the production milestone of 3 lakh units in a span of just around 26 months. Punch’s sporty profile, comprehensive equipment list, powerful performance and 5-star Global NCAP safety rating are key reasons for its booming sales.

At number three is Maruti Brezza, which continues to register strong growth. Next is Mahindra Scorpio, followed by Hyundai Venue at 5th place. Kia Seltos is ranked 6th, with sales of 9,957 units in December. YoY growth is 66%, as compared to 5,995 units sold in December 2022.

Maruti Fronx is seventh, with sales of 9,692 units in December. Next is Hyundai Creta, with sales of 9,243 units. Exter is at 9th spot, with sales of 7,516 units. At number ten is Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, with sales of 6,988 units.