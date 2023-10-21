Top 10 Sedans September 2023 – Verna, Dzire, Virtus, Slavia

In the month of September 2023, top 10 sedans contributed to a total of 31,222 units sold – With Dzire as the highest-seller

With the onslaught of SUV and crossover popularity, sedans are facing a slight setback, where sales are concerned. For context, sales numbers of compact SUV and sub 4m SUV segments are significantly higher than sedans in the country. In September 2023, top 10 sedans combined, sold 31,222 units with Maruti Dzire at the top spot.

Top 10 Sedans September 2023

The 31,222 units that top 10 sedans compiled, resulted in a 0.57% YoY growth, by gaining 176 units in volume. With MoM analysis, top 10 sedans saw a 7.06% decline that resulted in a volume loss of 2,371 units as opposed to 33,593 units sold in August 2023. The highest-selling sedan in September 2023 was Maruti Suzuki Dzire with 13,880 units sold.

Dzire saw an impressive 44.57% YoY growth and 4.42% MoM growth as opposed to 9,601 units sold a year ago and 13,293 units sold a month before. Volume gain stood at 4,279 units YoY and 587 units MoM. Dzire holds a market share of 44.56%, up from 39.57% a month before. The 2nd highest-selling sedan in India is Hyundai Aurra.

Interestingly, volume difference between Dzire and Aura is close to 10,000 units, which is significant. Especially considering Dzire and Aura are segment rivals. Aura sold 3,900 units and saw an 8% YoY decline and a 20.28% MoM decline. Market share declined from 14.56% to 12.49% too. At 3rd place, we have recently launched Hyundai Verna with 2,610 units sold.

Hyundai Verna is the best-seller of its segment and saw 1.32% MoM growth and 57.80% YoY growth over its predecessor. Honda Amaze fell in the red completely as it saw 2,577 buyers last month. This resulted in a 36.87% YoY decline and a 27.69% MoM decline.

Verna is the highest-selling mid-size sedan

At 5th place, we have Volkswagen Virtus with 1,791 units sold last month. Virtus registered a 9.82% YoY decline and a 16.31% MoM decline. Volume loss stood at 195 units YoY and 349 units MoM. Honda City 5th gen sold 1,599 units and it accounted a 53.25% YoY decline, which is more than half of 3,420 City sedans Honda sold a year ago.

That said, City managed to register 7.03% MoM growth with 105 units volume gain. Volkswagen Virtus’ platform partner, Skoda Slavia, sold 1,581 units. Even though Slavia saw a 4.59% MoM decline in sales, there was a 68.73% YoY growth, with 644 units gained YoY. Tata’s only sedan, Tigor, is currently in 8th place with 1,534 units.

With a 58.54% YoY decline and a 47.95% MoM decline, Tigor saw poor sales performance last month. Tata is currently developing a new product, that may turn out to be an MPV or a sedan. With 1,491 units sold, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently in 9th position and it registered 9.71% YoY growth and 75.62% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Toyota Camry with 259 units sold, and saw 280.88% YoY growth and 43.09% MoM growth.