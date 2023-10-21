Tata Motors MD Lays Down Future Roadmap – Curvv, Sierra, 1.5 GDI, MPV? Sedan?

According to Tata Motors MD, Shailesh Chandra, the company is developing a new vehicle that may turn out to be a sedan, or more probably, an MPV

Leading carmaker in India, Tata Motors, has laid down a brief glimpse of its future roadmap. This way, the carmaker has instilled excitement and enthusiasm in auto enthusiasts. Tata Motors MD, Shailesh Chandra, has revealed key information regarding what the company has on the cards for the next couple of years.

Tata Motors MD divulge future product details

In September 2023, Tata Motors sold close to 45K units and secured its position among the top three highest sellers in the country. The company’s recent strategies produced Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts along with Harrier and Safari facelifts, with a strong significance to both passive and active safety of their vehicles.

There is a significant effort from the brand to update existing nameplates and carve out new variants of these existing nameplates. In that regard, we recently saw the launch of Punch CNG and Tata is proactively testing Punch EV as well. The company even promised more concentration in hatchback territories, which could mean Tiago, Tigor and Altroz revamps.

Tata Motors has already begun development of a new vehicle. According to Shailesh Chandra, this vehicle will cater to a segment where Tata is not operative currently. Considering that this is a new vehicle, it might potentially launch in around 2026 or beyond. If we take a look at segments that Tata Motors is currently inactive, there are two potentials.

One, is sedan or saloon space in both compact (4.3m length) or mid-size (4.6m+ length) categories. The three-box design is soothingly appealing and still has a massive pull. But considering the low volume, we would lean on the second potential, which is an MPV. Tata Motors currently doesn’t have an MPV.

But there have been stellar examples from Tat like Aria and Hexa. In keeping with recent customer trends, Tata is highly likely to carve out an MPV that might very well be a production version of Avinya concept, showcased in the past. Hexa nameplate has less probability of resurfacing, though.

Curvv, Sierra and 1.5L GDI engine launch timeline

If greenlighted, Tata’s upcoming MPV might be underpinned by the same OMEGARC platform that currently does duty on Harrier and Safari. The same 2.0L turbo diesel and the upcoming 1.5L GDI turbo petrol could be powertrain choices at launch. Speaking of, Shailesh Chandra revealed a rough launch timeline estimate for its upcoming 1.5L GDI engine, Curvv compact SUV and Sierra lifestyle off-road SUV.

He divulged that the 1.5L GDI turbo petrol is currently under development and is around a year away from launch. This aligns with Curvv SUV’s launch, which will happen sometime in 2024. It is highly likely that Curvv will debut this engine and then later make its way to Harrier and Safari. The latter part is confirmed, though.

Tata Sierra will break covers in 2025 and both Curvv and Sierra will spawn EV counterparts. Punch EV, Harrier EV and Safari EV will launch way before Tata Curvv and 1.5L GDI engine launches.