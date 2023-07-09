Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Wearing DCT Sticker – New Automatic Top Variant

After multiple rumours suggesting the replacement of the unimpressive AMT unit, Tata Nexon facelift DCT test mule breaks covers

Nexon has been one of the most important SUVs for Tata Motors and Indian market alike. It is a favourite among Indian buyers looking for a sub 4m SUV. Tata Motors intends to completely overhaul the design and aesthetics of Nexon with a facelift.

This would be the second facelift in 1st generation Nexon’s life cycle. With this model Tata Motors is offering a fun quotient as well. We’re talking about a DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) unit that will offer seamless shifts in comparison to the outgoing AMT automatic option. First images of Tata Nexon facelift DCT emerged on the internet.

Tata Nexon Facelift DCT – No more AMT?

Tata Motors is working on a new DCT gearbox with Nexon that will uplift driving pleasure and add sportiness into the mix. Previous spy shots hinted at a DCT gearbox with Nexon. But these recent spy shots confirm the presence of a DCT unit as seen in their VIN plate.

It doesn’t specify how many cogs this dual-clutch unit has. But it is likely to be a 7-speed unit and not the same 6-speed unit seen with Altroz. In a previous spy shot, we saw a brand new fully digital instrument cluster with Nexon that integrates all info into one, unlike on the new instrument screen with Safari and Harrier.

This display showed a number that looked like ‘7’ in its gear position indicator area. So, we could witness Tata’s first 7-speed DCT when the company launches Nexon facelift. Coupling this new DCT to the increased performance with its new 1.2L turbo petrol engine, we should see it soon becoming an enthusiast’s favourite. While 1.5L diesel will continue in the same tune.

Is this the sportiest sub 4m SUV?

We’re talking about a 5 bhp increase in power and a whopping 55 Nm of torque increment. Outgoing 1.2L petrol makes 120 bhp and 170 Nm. Tata Nexon facelift could feature a sportier version like Venue N Line with the new tune which will eke out 125 bhp and 225 Nm.

Maybe a Nexon Racer with rear disc brakes from Nexon EV Max? Sounds tempting doesn’t it? Front fascia will see a massive overhaul as does its interiors. The same 10.25” infotainment screen along with a brand new instrument screen are likely. The new climate control panel boasts a touch and toggle operation.

Steering will probably get an illuminated logo and purple upholstery material looks refreshing. Single-pane sunroof, front seat ventilation, automatic climate control, connected tech and 5 star safety rating will remain its strong points.

