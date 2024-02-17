Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Jupiter, Access

Splendor was at a No 1 position followed by Honda Activa, Shine and Bajaj Pulsar each posting sales above the 1 lakh unit mark

Two wheeler sales in January 2024 showed robust growth reporting both a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) increase in sales. Taking the top 10 two wheelers into account, sales improved for each of these except for the Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina, both of which have posted a YoY decline.

Top 10 Two Wheelers Jan 2024 Vs Jan 2023

Two wheeler sales in January 2024 grew by 24.12 percent YoY to 10,29,775 units, up from 8,29,641 units sold in January 2023. This was a volume growth of 2,00,134 units. The segment was dominated by the Hero Splendor despite the fact that it posted a decline in sales by 2.56 percent to 2,55,122 units in January 2024, down from 2,61,833 units sold in January 2023.

At No. 2 was Honda Activa, sales of which improved by 33.66 percent to 1,73,760 units in January 2024, up from 1,33,001 units sold in January 2023. The Activa currently commands a 16.87 percent share among the top 10 two wheelers. Honda Shine had been the No. 4 best-selling 2 wheeler in December 2023 but beat the Bajaj Pulsar to gain a No. 3 position in January 2024.

Also posting sales above the 1 lakh unit mark was the Bajaj Pulsar with 1,28,883 units sold last month, a YoY growth of 52.92 percent from 84,279 units sold in January 2023. The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has just been teased which promises to come in with several feature and technical upgrades which will allow it to compete even more efficiently with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

The top 10 list also included the Hero HF Deluxe with a 64.65 percent growth in sales to 78,767 units while TVS Jupiter followed with 74,225 units sold in the past month relating to a 36.23 percent YoY growth. YoY increase in sales was also reported for the Suzuki Access (55,386 units), TVS Raider (43,331 units) and TVS XL (42,036 units) while sales of the Bajaj Platina dipped by 21.16 percent YoY to 33,013 units in January 2024 from 41,873 units sold in the same month last year.

Top 10 Two Wheelers MoM Sales

Taking into account sales of January 2024 and comparing the same with that of December 2023, the top 10 two wheelers showed off a 22.25 percent improvement in sales with every model on this list in the green. Hero Splendor sales were up 12.02 percent from 2,27,748 units sold in December 2023 to 2,55,122 units in the past month relating to a volume growth of 27,374 units.

At No. 2 was the Honda Activa with a 20.39 percent MoM growth from 1,44,335 units sold in December 2023 while it was the Honda Shine that displayed the highest MoM growth on this list with a 70.60 percent improvement in sales from 85,144 units in December 2023 to 1,45,252 units sold in the past month. Bajaj Pulsar sales also grew 20.75 percent MoM from 1,06,734 units sold in December 2023 and Hero HF Deluxe sales improved by 20.01 percent over 61,056 units sold in December 2023 to 78,767 units in the past month.

Lower down the list was the TVS Jupiter with a 24.67 percent MoM growth from 59,538 units and Suzuki Access sales were up 2.76 percent over 53,898 units sold in December 2023. There was also the TVS Raider and XL each of which saw sales grow by 9.86 percent and 9.78 percent respectively MoM while Bajaj Platina sales improved by 26.17 percent from 26,166 units sold in December 2023 to 33,013 units in January 2024.