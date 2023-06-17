Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2023 â€“ Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

In May 2023, Hero Splendor sales were higher by 1.39 lakh over its closest rival, Honda Activa

Two wheeler sales in May 2023 improved by 23.01 percent YoY. Total sales stood at 11,10,593 units in May 2023, up from 9,02,842 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 2,07,751 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM growth from 10,25,782 units sold in April 2023.

Most models on the top 10 list have seen YoY growth except for Hero HF Deluxe, Honda CB Shine and TVS Jupiter. Topping the sales list was Hero Splendor with 3,42,526 units sold in May 2023, up 30.61 percent over 2,62,249 units sold in May 2022. This was an 80,277 unit volume growth with the Splendor commanding a 30.84 percent share on this list.

Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2023

Honda Activa has also posted double digit YoY growth of 36.11 percent to 2,03,365 units in May 2023, up from 1,49,407 units sold in May 2022. The company now gears up for launch of the Activa electric scooter that is expected to launch later this year or in early 2024.

At No.3 was Bajaj Pulsar with an 85.44 percent YoY growth in sales to 1,28,403 units in May 2023 up from 69,241 units sold in May 2022. The Bajaj Pulsar currently commands an 11.56 percent share in this list.

Hero HF Deluxe, Honda Shine, TVS Jupiter – Sales decline

Sales de-growth was seen in the case of HF Deluxe that dipped by 14.32 percent YoY to 1,09,100 units in May 2023, down from 1,27,330 units sold in May 2022. The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe becomes more competent to take on rivals which sportier styling, now colours and body graphics while its engine gets BS-VI – OBD-II compliant.

No Top 10 2Wheelers May-23 May-22 Diff Growth % YoY 1 Splendor 3,42,526 2,62,249 80,277 30.61 2 Activa 2,03,365 1,49,407 53,958 36.11 3 Pulsar 1,28,403 69,241 59,162 85.44 4 HF Deluxe 1,09,100 1,27,330 -18,230 -14.32 5 Shine 1,03,699 1,19,765 -16,066 -13.41 6 Jupiter 57,609 59,613 -2,004 -3.36 7 Access 45,945 35,709 10,236 28.67 8 Platina 42,154 17,336 24,818 143.16 9 Apache 41,955 27,044 14,911 55.14 10 TVS XL 35,837 35,148 689 1.96

Honda Shine also saw reduced sales last month with a 13.41 percent YoY de-growth to 1,03,699 units sold in May 2023 from 1,19,765 units sold in May 2022. Sales also dipped YoY for the TVS Jupiter by 3.36 percent to 57,609 units from 59,613 units sold in May 2022.

Suzuki Access scooter sales grew by 28.67 percent YoY to 45,945 units in May 2023, up from 35,709 units sold in May 2022. Bajaj Platina at No.8 also posted a YoY growth of 143.16 percent, the most YoY growth as compared to any other two wheeler on this list. Sales of the Platina improved to 42,154 units in May 2023 from 17,336 units sold in May 2022. There was also the TVS Apache (41,955 units) and TVS XL moped (35,837 units) featured at the bottom of this list with both seeing increased YoY sales.