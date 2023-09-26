Top 20 Car Exports Aug 2023 – Baleno, Verna, Fronx, City, Venue, Virtus, Taigun

As car exports rose 17 percent YoY in August 2023, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the list followed by Hyundai and Kia

Car exports from India showed significant increase both on a Year-on-Year (YoY) and Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in August 2023. Exports stood at 63,883 units in the past month, a growth of 16.79 percent over 54,698 units exported in August 2022 relating to a 9,185 unit growth. MoM sales also saw an increase over 59,594 units shipped in July 2023.

Maruti Suzuki commanded a major portion of this list with 9 of its models in the top 20 list. Baleno was the most exported car in August 2023 with 5,947 units shipped in the past month, up 108.31 percent over 2,855 units exported in August 2022. This was a 3,092 unit volume growth with Maruti Suzuki Baleno commanding a 9.31 share in the export list.

Top 20 Car Exports August 2023

Also posting positive growth was Hyundai Verna mid-size sedan with 5,403 units shipped last month. This was an improvement of 31.97 percent over 4,094 units exported in August 2022 relating to a 1,309 volume growth and share percentage of 8.46%. However, in July 2023, Verna had been the most exported model with 5,108 units shipped in the said month.

At No. 3 was Hyundai Grand i10. Exports were higher by 52.66 percent on a YoY basis to 4,421 units in August 2023 from 2,896 units shipped in August 2022. Grand i10 currently holds 6.92 shares on this export list. Kia Sonet followed with exports of 3,874 units last month, up from 2,715 units exported in August 2022. This was a 42.69 percent YoY growth with volume increase of 1,159 units.

At No. 5 was Maruti Suzuki Dzire with 3,266 units shipped last month, up 35.74 percent YoY when compared to 2,406 units exported in August 2022. Maruti DZire is not only sought after in export markets but is a top selling sedan in India as well and recently recorded sales of 25 lakh units in the 15 years that it has been in production.

Next up were two models from Volkswagen, both of which have seen outstanding YoY growth in exports. Virtus saw a 439.53 percent YoY growth to 3,194 units in August 2023, up from 592 units shipped in August 2022 with a 2,602 unit volume growth. It currently commands a 5.00 share on this export list. It was followed by Taigun with 3,027 unit exports in the past month, a YoY growth of 958.39 percent over 286 units exported in August 2022. Hyundai Aura also posted a YoY growth in exports by 115.93 percent to 3,023 units from 1,400 units shipped in August 2022.

New Maruti Suzuki Fronx was at No 9 with 2,416 units exported last month to command a 3.78 percent share. A recent addition to the company portfolio, exports of Fronx had commenced from July 2023. There was also Maruti Swift hatchback on the export list with 2,392 units exported last month. This however was a 23.16 percent YoY de-growth from 3,113 units shipped in August 2022. Maruti also had Grand Vitara at No. 11 with exports of 2,165 units. There was also S-Presso at no 13 with 1,939 units shipped last month, up 26.65 percent YoY from 1,531 units exported in August 2022.

It was Honda City at no. 12 posting a YoY de-growth of 2.53 percent to 2,116 units down from 2,171 units exported in August 2022. The top 20 export list also included HyRyder (1,938 units), Maruti Celerio (1,927 units), Hyundai Venue (1,921 units), Renault Kwid (1,828 units), Maruti Ertiga (1,612 units) and Maruti Ciaz (1,609 units). Exports of Nissan Sunny dipped by 71.52 percent to 1,323 units in the past month from 4,646 units exported in August 2022. Also to see exports above the 1000 unit mark was Alcazar (1,241 units) and i20 (1,169 units).

Car Exports August 2023 in Sub-1000 unit segment

Lower down the export list in the sub-1,000 unit segment was Kia Carens. Exports grew by 47.78 percent to 934 units last month, up from 632 units exported in August 2022. It was also a YoY growth of 322.60 percent for Renault Kiger, exports of which surged to 748 units last month from just 177 units exported in August 2022. Outstanding export growth was seen in the case of Maruti Eeco van, which had only 9 units exported in August 2022 but improved 7322.22 percent YoY to 668 units in August 2023.

Export de-growth was reported for Nissan Magnite (594 units), XUV700 (507 units), Kia Seltos (500 units), Creta (435 units), Jeep Compass (322 units) and XUV300 (264 units). Jeep Meridian however has posted a 487.80 percent YoY growth in exports to 241 units from 41 units exported in August 2022. Maruti Alto exports also dipped 63.03 percent to 541 units. The export list also included Scorpio (115 units), Citroen C3 (98 units) eC3 (98 units), XL6 (94 units) and Ignis (79 units). Lower down the list was Amaze (69 units), Kushaq (56 units), Maxximo (36 units), Jimny 24 units), Triber (22 units) and WagonR (19 units). With exports in the sub-10 mark was Bolero (8 units), Elevate (4 units), Slavia (3 units), Fortuner (1 units) and Exter (1 unit).