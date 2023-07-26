Top 30 Cars, SUVs H1 2023 (Jan to Jun) – Swift, Nexon, Creta, Scorpio, Carens, Innova

Maruti Suzuki commanded 7 out of top 10 models on this list with its WagonR being the best-selling passenger car in India

It was hatchbacks and SUVs/crossovers that ruled the list of best-selling passenger vehicles in India in H1 2023 period. Total sales of the leading 30 cars in India improved by 16.42 percent in H1 2023 to 16,59,409 units, when compared to sales of 14,25,337 units sold in H1 2022. This was a volume growth of 2,34,072 units.

Taking the top 10 cars into account, it was Maruti Suzuki that commanded the list with 7 of its products. Tata Motors had 2 models in the top 10 while Hyundai had only 1. Also, it was hatchbacks and mostly SUVs/crossovers that commanded the list with just 2 sedans, these being Maruti DZire and Hyundai Aura.

Top 30 Cars, SUVs H1 2023 (Jan to Jun)

Maruti WagonR continued its lead position on the list of best-selling passenger vehicles in India in H1 2023 even as sales dipped on a YoY basis to 1,09,278 units in the H1 2023 period from 1,13,407 units sold in H1 2022. Maruti WagonR currently commands a 6.59 percent share.

The second highest, also from Maruti stables, was Swift. Sales in H1 2023 improved by 14.57 percent to 1,04,465 units up from 91,177 units sold in H1 2022. It was followed by the Baleno with a 37.34 percent YoY growth to 1,00,107 units in H1 2023 up from 72,892 units sold in H1 2022. These three hatchbacks were also the only ones to amass sales of over one lakh unit sales in H1 2023.

Tata Nexon was up next with a YoY sales growth of 5.72 percent to 87,501 units in H1 2023 from 82,770 units sold in the same period last year. Even as the Nexon is currently doing well in terms of sales, its facelift is currently doing test rounds and this sub 4 meter SUV is set to receive a host of exterior and interior updates while it is also slated to come in with a new DCT gearbox.

Hyundai Creta was at No. 5 with a 22.46 percent YoY growth to 82,566 units in H1 2023 up from 67,421 units sold in H1 2022. The Creta currently commands a 4.98 percent share on this list and spy shots of 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift has also drawn our attention to several feature updates. Next in quick succession were Maruti Brezza (82,185 units), Alto (80,903 units) and DZire (72,278 units). While Brezza and Alto posted YoY growth in H1 2023, sales of DZire dipped 15.89 percent. Eeco sales improved by 11.58 percent YoY to 67,732 units, up from 60,705 units sold in H1 2022.

Tata Punch micro SUV was at No.10 with a 10.15 percent YoY growth in H1 2023 to 67,117 units. There had been 60,932 units sold in H1 2022 relating to a 6,185 unit growth. Venue sales improved by 8.82 percent to 62,920 units while the Grand Vitara entered the list with 54,995 units sold in H1 2023. Lower down the order were the Bolero (53,812 units), Kia Sonet (53,491 units) and Mahindra Scorpio/N (52,036 units) each posting significant YoY growth in H1 2023.

Sales in Sub-50,000 unit mark in H1 2023

There were passenger vehicles unable to cross the 50,000 unit mark in terms of sales in H1 2023. It was the Maruti Ertiga with 49,732 units sold, down 27.84 percent over 68,922 units sold in H1 2022. Tata Tiago sales improved by 69.73 percent to 48,574 units. Hyundai i10 NIOS also posted YoY de-growth of 9.72 percent with 47,244 units sold in H1 2023 down from 52,333 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2022. There was also Hyundai i20 with 25.43 percent growth in H1 2023 to 42,796 units up from 34,119 units sold in H1 2022.

Kia Carens and Seltos had sales of 40,771 units and 39,892 units respectively. The Carens witnessed a 31.72 percent growth while Seltos sales dipped 17.44 percent YoY. The list also included Toyota Innova (34,647 units), Altroz (30,820 units), XUV700 (30,792 units), XUV300 (29,300 units), Aura (28,631 units) and Mahindra Thar (27,919 units) each of which have witnessed YoY growth in H1 2023. There was the Fronx with 26,638 units sold in H1 2023. Ignis sales grew by 8.03 percent to 26,240 units from 24,289 units sold in H1 2022 while trailing the list was Maruti Suzuki Celerio with a 48.62 percent YoY degrowth to 24,027 units in H1 2023 down from 46,764 units sold in H1 2022.