Top Car Exports September 2023 – Verna, Baleno, Sonet, Swift

The highest growth in the top car exports September 2023 charts was registered by VW Virtus at a staggering 23,940% YoY growth

Exports play a crucial role for carmakers to generate volumes and profits. Carmakers with manufacturing facilities in India ship their products to various export markets. Total exports from India stood at 60,079 units and topping the list for September 2023 is Nissan Sunny with 7,361 units shipped.

Top Car Exports September 2023

Not only is the 85% YoY growth as opposed to 3,382 units sold in September 2022 impressive, Sunny gained 6,038 units in volume MoM as opposed to 1,323 units shipped just a month before. Nissan Sunny climbed up the ranks from 20th place in August 2023 to 1st in September 2023 and firmly secured 12.25% of total market share.

In 2nd place, we have Suzuki Baleno with 5,766 units shipped and 65.07% YoY growth. Hyundai shipped 5,482 units of Verna and 4,124 units of Aura respectively. Verna registered 30.84% YoY growth and Aura more than doubled exports at 113% YoY growth. Kia Sonet and Hyundai Grand i10 shipped 4,109 and 3,803 units respectively.

Both Sonet and i10 registered positive growth at 75.37% and 42.97% respectively. Maruti Suzuki shipped 3,490 units of Dzire, 2,949 units of S-Presso, 2,650 units of Swift. While Dzire and Swift saw 14.25% and 32.19% YoY decline respectively, S-Presso saw 6,453.33% YoY growth. 1,972 units of Grand Vitara were shipped too.

After top 10, Hyundai Venue, newly introduced Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Celerio took 11th, 12th and 13 positions with 1,812, 1,422 and 1,304 units shippedlast month. Venue quadrupled exports at 227.08% YoY growth, while Celerio saw 14.49% YoY growth. If we take a look at sedan sales in domestic market last month, City sales halved YoY.

Similar outcome was seen with exports too, where 1,220 Honda City units exported almost halved YoY at 43.15% YoY decline. Its rival VW Virtus shipped 1,202 units with 23,940% YoY growth as opposed to 5 units shipped last year. Newly launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx saw 1,143 units shipped.

Hyundai shipped 1,077 units of Alcazar too and is the last vehicle on this list with 1000+ units exported. Maruti Suzuki shipped 978 Ciaz with 78.79% YoY growth and 861 Ertiga with 16.08% YoY decline, while Nissan shipped 936 units of Magnite with 758% YoY growth and Hyundai shipped 675 units of i20 with 5.63% YoY growth.

Renault shipped 654 units of Kiger and 592 units of Triber. Maruti’s sole van in India, Eeco, shipped 549 units last month. Kia shipped 459 Carens and 441 Seltos, while Hyundai shipped 427 units of Creta. Mahindra has shipped 387 units of XUV700, 288 units of XUV300 and 268 units of Scorpio. VW shipped 344 units of Taigun and Skoda 182 units of Kushaq.

Jeep Meridian saw 196 units shipped and Compass 108 units. Suzuki shipped 132 units of Brezza, 130 units of Ignis, 128 units of XL6, 78 units of Jimny, 73 units of WagonR and 43 units of Alto. Honda shipped 90 units of Amaze, Citroen 53 units of eC3, Renault 47 units of Kwid, Mahindra 36 units of KUV100, 14 units of Bolero and 7 units of Maxximo, Nissan 16 units of Kicks and Force Motors 1 unit of Trax.

Top car exports September 2023 charts show a total of 60,079 units shipped last month. When compared to 51,223 units sold in September 2022, exports saw a 17.29% YoY growth and 8,856 units of volume gain.