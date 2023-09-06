Toyota Century SUV Launched In Japan – Costs JPY 25 Million (Rs. 1.41 Crore)

As opposed to Century Sedan, Toyota Century SUV shares its Plug-in hybrid powertrains with Grand Highlander and 550h versions of various Lexus vehicles

After much speculation, Toyota has launched its Century SUV in Japan for JPY 25 million (around Rs.1.41 crore) and is a sensational and ultra-luxurious SUV. This is JDM exclusive as of now and more markets like North America are likely to follow soon. India could be a recipient in the future owing to the company’s recent launch trends.

Toyota Century SUV Launched – Luxury redefined!

For the price, it takes on luxury heavyweights like Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga. Century SUV embodies Toyota’s profound craftsmanship and expertise in making luxury vehicles. However, Century SUV is set to be a global product, unlike Century Sedan.

So, there is a different approach in packaging for Century SUV, making Century Sedan still the full-fat bespoke experience for intended buyers. This is evident in size as Century SUV measures 5205 mm in length, 1990 mm in width, 1805 mm in height and has a 2950 mm long wheelbase.

Owing to its body style, Century SUV is 300 mm taller and 60 mm wider than Century Sedan. But the latter is 130 mm longer in length and 140 mm longer in wheelbase. Also, Century Sedan is the only one to pack a bespoke V12 engine that Toyota doesn’t plonk in any other vehicle. However, Toyota has outdone itself with Century SUV where design is concerned.

The boxy silhouette looks unmistakably stately and signifies power, wealth, status and sophistication. The overall design appearance is Cullinan-like, but Century didn’t stick to a 3-box design, which is a good thing. The golden phoenix logo, 4-eye headlights and tail lights, optional 22” wheels and extensive chrome work set it apart. We would have liked it if wheel centre caps were weighted, like a Rolls-Royce, but that isn’t the case.

Stately opulence fused with Takumi craftsmanship

Toyota calls Century SUV a next-generation “Chauffeur Car”. As of now, Century SUV is a 4-seater and might spawn a 7-seater version in the future for select markets. Not only are rear seat passengers a priority, front seat occupants are pampered too. Cabin is made of exquisite materials and highest level of craftsmanship.

There are two individual chairs at the back with two removable 5.5” touch displays to control seat-related settings and features. Rear passenger entertainment package includes two 11.6” displays housed behind front seat headrests. To ease ingress and egress for rear passengers, Century SUV packs a retractable aluminium side step and a wide opening door. GR-Sport variants feature a sliding rear door like in recently launched Lexus LM.

At the front, there are two 12.3” horizontal screens, one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation. Toyota Century SUV is a modern vehicle and shares its powertrains with Grand Highlander SUV. So, instead of a bespoke V12, there is a 3.5L V6 petrol engine with a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) setup, mated to a CVT and eFour AWD system.

Toyota claims around 400 bhp of total system power and 69 km of range on a single charge. Total fuel efficiency is 14.2 km/l, which is impressive for a big luxury barge of an SUV. Century SUV packs in rear-wheel steering to mask the heft and aids in manoeuvring this behemoth.